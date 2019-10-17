Nation Other News 17 Oct 2019 Will make J&K &# ...
Nation, In Other News

Will make J&K 'developed state' in 5-7 years: Rajnath Singh

ANI
Published Oct 17, 2019, 8:28 pm IST
Updated Oct 17, 2019, 8:28 pm IST
Several BJP leaders have on many occasions blamed Article 370 as a barrier in the development of J&K.
Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo: Twitter)
 Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo: Twitter)

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on Thursday, reiterated the Centre's commitment to making Jammu and Kashmir into a " developed state" in the next five to seven years and stated that special status for the region had been hindering the development of the region.

"Jana Sangh leader Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee sacrificed for the integrity of India. He said that two legislations, two heads and two marks will not be allowed in India. The development of Jammu and Kashmir was stalled due to Section 370. After abolishing Section 370, we will now make Jammu and Kashmir a developed state in five to seven years," Singh said in a Twitter post in written Hindi.

 

The government had abrogated Article 370, and given the region into two Union Territories in early August.

During a debate in Parliament on a bill to make changes in the status of J-K, Home Minister Amit Shah had said that the status of Jammu and Kashmir would be restored once normalcy returned in the region.

Several BJP leaders including Union ministers have on many occasions blamed Article 370 as a barrier in the development of Jammu and Kashmir.

Home Minister Amit Shah earlier this month said the provision was a barrier in the development of Jammu & Kashmir and for the unity of this country.

...
Tags: bsf, murshidabad, bangladesh, rajnath singh, kashmir
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram. (Photo: PTI)

P Chidambaram, in Enforcement Directorate custody, leaves Tihar Jail

Head Constable Vijay Bhan Singh died after he received bullet injuries on his head. (Photo: Representational image)

BSF Soldier killed in firing by Bangladesh soldiers at WB border

The alleged money laundering case was registered against him by the ED in September last year, based on a complaint filed by the Income Tax department, alleging tax evasion and hawala transactions running into crores. (Photo: File)

Delhi HC reserves order on D K Shivakumar's bail plea

(left) Lawyer of Sunni Waqf Board Syed Shahid Rizvi and advocate Karunesh Shukla, who represented Mahant Dharam Da (right) (Photo: ANI)

Sunni Waqf board counsel favours settlement of Ayodha dispute



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'African Mona Lisa' sells for over Rs 10 crore after family 'Googled' signature

A painting by the Nigerian artist responsible for the "African Mona Lisa" sold at auction in London on Tuesday for £1.1 million after the family who owned it googled the signature and realised its importance. (Photo: AFP)
 

Read here: Why 13 parrots were produced before a Delhi Court?

The parrots were produced in the court after an Uzbek national -- Anvarjon Rakhmatjonov -- was arrested by the CISF at the Indira Gandhi International Airport for trying to smuggle them out of the country. (Representational Image)
 

Made in India robots to serve food at this Bhubaneswar restaurant

Robo Chef, a first of its kind restaurant in the city has two robots that interact with customers and serve food. (Photo: ANI)
 

One size, fits all: NASA unveils new spacesuit prototypes for missions

“This is the first suit we’ve designed in about 40 years,” Chris Hansen, a manager at NASA’s spacesuit design office, said. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Next-gen Isuzu D-Max pickup revealed

Debuts new 3.0-litre diesel engine offering, likely to be Euro 6/BS6-ready.
 

OnePlus 7T review: The perfect lovechild of the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro

The OnePlus 7T is a big phone, just like the OnePlus 7. It is slightly taller, thicker and heavier too at 190 grams.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

UP CM Adityanath to grace Deepotsav celebrations on Oct 26 in Ayodhya

UP CM Yogi Adityanath. (Photo: FIle)

Bihar: Man arrested for extortion in name of Naxal organisations

Gaya SSP Rajeeev MIshra speaking to reporters. (Photo: ANI)

Head constable posted at K Chandrasekhar Rao's farmhouse ends life

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao

Chenani-Nashri tunnel to be renamed after Shyama Prasad Mukherjee: Nitin Gadkari

Gadkari said that Mukerjee's battle for Kashmir, 'One Nation One Flag' has immensely contributed to the

Rameswaram receives heavy rainfall after northeast monsoon hits Tamil Nadu

Photo: Representational image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham