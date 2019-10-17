Nation Other News 17 Oct 2019 P Chidambaram, in En ...
Nation, In Other News

P Chidambaram, in Enforcement Directorate custody, leaves Tihar Jail

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 17, 2019, 8:43 pm IST
Updated Oct 17, 2019, 8:45 pm IST
Chidambaram and his son have denied any wrongdoing and have said they are being targeted to settle political scores.
Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram. (Photo: PTI)
 Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Former Union Minister P Chidambaram left Delhi's Tihar jail today, more than a month after he was taken there, as a court sent the 74-year-old Congress leader to the custody of the Enforcement Directorate in the INX Media money laundering case till October 24, NDTV reported .

Allowing the probe agency to question Chidambaram in custody, the court also granted him permission to have home cooked food, a separate cell, a western toilet, spectacles and medicines.

 

The Enforcement Directorate opposed his request for air-conditioning. Chidambaram will be allowed to meet family members and relatives for half-an-hour every day.

"We will take care of his security. Home food, western toilet and family visits will be taken care of," the agency told the court.

The court directed the Enforcement Directorate to get him medically examined every 48 hours.

Arrested by the CBI on August 21, Chidambaram had been in judicial custody at the Tihar jail since September 5 in the INX Media corruption case filed by the CBI. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate yesterday.

The Enforcement Directorate wants to question him in a case that allegedly involves money-laundering. It had requested 14-day custody of the Congress veteran.

He was taken to the agency's office in Delhi and will be kept at either the Tughlaq Road or Tilak Marg police stations. He will be brought back to the Enforcement Directorate's office around 10:30 am tomorrow.

Chidambaram is accused of signing off on a huge infusion of foreign funds into the firm as the finance minister in the UPA government led by Manmohan Singh in 2007 at the instance of his son Karti Chidambaram. The CBI has accused Karti Chidambaram of receiving kickbacks in the matter.

Chidambaram and his son have denied any wrongdoing and have said they are being targeted by the ruling BJP to settle political scores.

...
Tags: chidambaram, ed
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo: Twitter)

Will make J&K 'developed state' in 5-7 years: Rajnath Singh

Head Constable Vijay Bhan Singh died after he received bullet injuries on his head. (Photo: Representational image)

BSF Soldier killed in firing by Bangladesh soldiers at WB border

The alleged money laundering case was registered against him by the ED in September last year, based on a complaint filed by the Income Tax department, alleging tax evasion and hawala transactions running into crores. (Photo: File)

Delhi HC reserves order on D K Shivakumar's bail plea

(left) Lawyer of Sunni Waqf Board Syed Shahid Rizvi and advocate Karunesh Shukla, who represented Mahant Dharam Da (right) (Photo: ANI)

Sunni Waqf board counsel favours settlement of Ayodha dispute



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'African Mona Lisa' sells for over Rs 10 crore after family 'Googled' signature

A painting by the Nigerian artist responsible for the "African Mona Lisa" sold at auction in London on Tuesday for £1.1 million after the family who owned it googled the signature and realised its importance. (Photo: AFP)
 

Read here: Why 13 parrots were produced before a Delhi Court?

The parrots were produced in the court after an Uzbek national -- Anvarjon Rakhmatjonov -- was arrested by the CISF at the Indira Gandhi International Airport for trying to smuggle them out of the country. (Representational Image)
 

Made in India robots to serve food at this Bhubaneswar restaurant

Robo Chef, a first of its kind restaurant in the city has two robots that interact with customers and serve food. (Photo: ANI)
 

One size, fits all: NASA unveils new spacesuit prototypes for missions

“This is the first suit we’ve designed in about 40 years,” Chris Hansen, a manager at NASA’s spacesuit design office, said. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Next-gen Isuzu D-Max pickup revealed

Debuts new 3.0-litre diesel engine offering, likely to be Euro 6/BS6-ready.
 

OnePlus 7T review: The perfect lovechild of the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro

The OnePlus 7T is a big phone, just like the OnePlus 7. It is slightly taller, thicker and heavier too at 190 grams.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Will make J&K 'developed state' in 5-7 years: Rajnath Singh

Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo: Twitter)

UP CM Adityanath to grace Deepotsav celebrations on Oct 26 in Ayodhya

UP CM Yogi Adityanath. (Photo: FIle)

Bihar: Man arrested for extortion in name of Naxal organisations

Gaya SSP Rajeeev MIshra speaking to reporters. (Photo: ANI)

Head constable posted at K Chandrasekhar Rao's farmhouse ends life

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao

Chenani-Nashri tunnel to be renamed after Shyama Prasad Mukherjee: Nitin Gadkari

Gadkari said that Mukerjee's battle for Kashmir, 'One Nation One Flag' has immensely contributed to the
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham