Head constable posted at K Chandrasekhar Rao's farmhouse ends life

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | JAYENDRA CHAITHANYA T
Published Oct 17, 2019, 2:49 am IST
Updated Oct 17, 2019, 2:49 am IST
Police claim Venkateshwarlu was addicted to alcohol.
Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao
 Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao

Hyderabad: A head constable of the Telangana State Special Police (TSSP) posted at Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao's farmhouse at Erravelli of Siddipet district shot himself using a service weapon while on duty on Wednesday.

The victim, A. Venkateshwarlu, 38, was rushed to Gajwel Hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead. He belonged to the 12th Battalion of the TSSP.

 

Venkateshwarlu, badge number HC 1136), a native of Valigonda in Yadadri Bhongir district, had joined service in 2003. Police claimed he was addicted to alcohol and underwent a de-addiction programme at a hospital and had returned to work on September 29.

On October 1, he absented himself from work, sources said. On October 14, he along with his family members went to the Battalion office and requested that he be given a posting. Subsequently, he was deployed at the farmhouse in Erravelli. On October 15, he reported at the farmhouse and joined duty in the evening. He was posted at the south gate of the farmhouse.

At around 10.30 am on Wednesday, Venkateshwarlu went inside the restroom and shot himself through the temple with the 9 mm carbine. His colleagues rushed him to the Gajwel government hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead.

There were several questions over the police version, the main one being now someone who had disappeared from work so recently had been given such a sensitive position. Questions were also raised why someone struggling with alcohol abuse was placed at the CM’s farmhouse.

Besides, his service record makes it clear that he had been having disciplinary issues just a couple of years after he joined service.

Siddipet police commissioner Joel Davis said that when the incident took place, the head constable was on duty. “As Venkateshwarlu was having an alcohol addiction, he was sent home for some rest and reported to the duties after attending the de-addiction programme,” he said.

The commissioner said that Venkateshwarlu was once removed from service between June 16, 2005, and December 3, 2006, for abusing and harassing a woman. He had faced punishments several times for being absent from duty.
He said that Venkateshwarlu had faced three PPIs (postponement f increments).

“After joining duty, he was absent for a couple of days. On his wife’s request, the reserve inspector allowed him to rejoin on humanitarian grounds on October 15,” Mr Davis said.

The head constable used his service weapon to shoot himself and had fired one round. “A case has been registered at Markook police station for the investigation and the reasons for his death are to be ascertained,” Mr Davis said.

Asked if Venkatesh-warlu was drunk when the incident took place, the commissioner said: “Only after the post-mortem examination can it be be found if he was under the influence of alcohol. It is too early to comment on it.”

The head constable is survived by his wife A Shobha, who sells vegetables at her village, and two children aged 13 and 12, both of whom  are school going.

Tags: k. chandrasekhar rao, telangana state special police, suicide


