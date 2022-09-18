Telangana HC seeks state reply on curbing staff nurse promotions

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court sought a reply from the state government for excluding staff nurses, who have BSc degrees and 10 years of work experience from promotions.

Notices were issued to the principal secretary and commissioner of health, medical and family welfare department, and the directors of public health and medical education in this regard.

Aggrieved staff nurses had challenged Rule 2b of the Telangana State Subordinate Service Adhoc Rules issued in G.O. 76, dated July 14, 2022, amending the existing adhoc rules under GO 679, dated April 19, 1966.

The order prescribed the promotion of only those in the multi-purpose health assistant category, with three-year work experience, to the cadre of public health nurse teaching, thereby excluding the regularly appointed staff nurses, with experience between 10 and 25 years.

The court adjourned the matter to November 24.