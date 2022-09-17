  
Rajnath meets Prabhas to condole Krishnam Raju's death

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Sep 17, 2022, 12:37 am IST
Updated Sep 17, 2022, 7:25 am IST
Defence minister Rajnath Singh condoles U.V. Krishnam Raju's family members and actor Prabhas at a convention centre in Film Nagar. (Photo by arrangement)
 Defence minister Rajnath Singh condoles U.V. Krishnam Raju's family members and actor Prabhas at a convention centre in Film Nagar. (Photo by arrangement)

HYDERABAD: Defence minister Rajnath Singh met actor Prabhas and his family members here on Friday to condole with them the death of his uncle, the late actor and former Union minister U.V. Krishnam Raju. Rajnath Singh along with his Cabinet colleague G. Kishan Reddy and BJP OBC Morcha president Dr K. Laxman visited the residence of Krishnam Raju.

Speaking with the bereaved family members, Singh recalled his association with Krishnam Raju. Krishnam Raju's wife Shyamala Devi, their three daughters and others were present. Later the defence minister took part in a condolence meeting for Krishnam Raju here.

Cinematography minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, MP Raghurama Raju, former MP Kanumuri Bapiraju, producer K.S. Rama Rao and others were present. The condolence meeting was conducted under the aegis of the Kshatriya Seva Samiti of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

At the meeting, Singh said the death of Krishnam Raju was a huge loss for the film industry. He recalled that Krishnam Raju was a dear friend and always spoke to him with warmth. "I met Krishnam Raju in New Delhi in 1998, when he was first elected MP,8 Singh said.

Srinivas Yadav said that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had directed that state honours be given to Krishnam Raju and a statue of the late actor would be set up at Filmnagar.

Later, Singh tweeted: 'Met with Prabhas and all the family members of late Krishnam Raju garu in Hyderabad today. I extended my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. May the  Almighty give them strength to bear this monumental loss".

