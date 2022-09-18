Hyderabad traffic thrown asunder as politicos celebrate ‘historic’ day

HYDERABAD: As political parties tried to make the most of Integration Day/Liberation Day celebrations on Saturday with various programmes, the public bore the brunt as the events caused traffic snarls at several places.

Traffic police had announced restrictions on roads leading to the main venues, NTR Stadium and Parade Ground. This led to confusion on the roads where traffic was diverted. It was the worst under the Telugu Talli flyover near the Secretariat, which was closed for traffic. A lot of private buses bringing people from districts to attend programmes of various parties added to the congestion.

In the evening, Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao addressed a huge gathering at NTR Stadium. As a result, heavy restrictions on traffic had been imposed all around the stadium, which led to many traffic jams on the surrounding roads. Students escaped the chaos as a holiday was declared for all educational institutions, but office-goers, many of whom were not aware of the restrictions, got caught in traffic.

Netizens also complained about several flexies that were erected by political parties across the city. A Twitter user posted a video of the road leading to the TRS office near the Police Commissionerate in Hitec City which had a flexi every 100 metres. The user tweeted that some of them were dangerously obstructing the carriageway.