  
Nation Other News 17 Sep 2022 E-auction of over 12 ...
Nation, In Other News

E-auction of over 1200 mementos, gifts presented to PM Modi begins

ANI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 17, 2022, 11:57 am IST
Updated Sep 17, 2022, 11:57 am IST
Mementos and gift items presented to PM Modi (ANI)
 Mementos and gift items presented to PM Modi (ANI)

New Delhi: On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, the Union Ministry of Culture on Saturday has started the e-auction of prestigious and memorable gifts presented to Prime Minister Modi.

Commencing today, the fourth edition of the e-auction will be held for two weeks and will conclude on October 2.

"The time has arrived! It's 10 AM and the PM Mementos Auction 2022 is now open and live! Head to https://pmmementos.gov.in to register and participate in the auction in which exclusive gifts received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi have been listed," tweeted Union Culture and Tourism Miniter G Kishan Reddy.

The mementos are displaced at the National Gallery of Modern Art, New Delhi. These items can also be viewed on the website also. This year approximately 1200 mementos and gift items have been put on e-auction.

Mementos in the auction include exquisite paintings, sculptures, handicrafts and folk artefacts. Several of these are items customarily offered as gifts, such as traditional angavastrams, shawls, headgears and ceremonial swords. Other memorabilia of interest include replicas and models of the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya and the Kashi-Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi. We also have an exciting section of sports memorabilia.

According to the Ministry, team India's stellar performance at the Commonwealth Games 2022, the Deaflympics 2022 and Thomas Cup Championship 2022 earned the country a place in history and a rich haul of medals. There will be an auction of the memorabilia presented by the teams and winners of the sporting events. There are 25 new sports memorabilia in this edition of the auction.
Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said Narendra Modi is the first ever Prime Minister of India, who has decided to auction all the gifts he receives for a noble cause of conserving the lifeline of the country- the river Ganges through Namami Gange.

The display area is now open to the public and is free for all. To make the visit even more enjoyable, guided tours in general and guided tours in sign language for the hearing impaired have been arranged. Catalogues in braille are also made available for the visually challenged.

The funds raised through the auction will contribute to a worthy cause, the Namami Gange Programme, the flagship project that seeks to conserve and rejuvenate the National River, Ganga.

The general public can participate in the e-auction by logging in and registering on https://pmmementos.gov.in.

...
Tags: prime minister modi, pm modi birthday, gifts to pm modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

A cheetah after being released inside a special enclosure of the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (PTI Photo)

PM Modi releases cheetahs brought from Namibia in Kuno National Park

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Governor Arif Mohammed Khan (PTI file image)

Kerala Guv hits back at Vijayan over his statements on varsity appointments row

The special cargo flight carrying eight cheetahs from Namibia landed in Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday morning (Twitter/@JM_Scindia)

Flight carrying cheetahs lands in Gwalior; PM to release them in Kuno National Park

With the floodwaters receding, officials withdrew the first warning at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage in Dowleswaram on Friday evening.. — PTI

First Warning withdrawn at Dowleswaram barrage; more floods likely



MOST POPULAR

 

Telangana man dies of heart attack after seeing a big monkey inside home

Raju’s wife woke up early in the morning to fetch water from the tap outside their house and forgot to close the door. A while later, a big monkey entered the house. (Photo: AFP)
 

Hyderabad's freelance biryani chefs in big demand

Not many may be aware of it, but the fact is that a new breed of biryani specialists has emerged in the twin cities. (File Image)
 

Monkeys that snatched inspector's cap and magistrate's eyeglasses

A monkey looks at a police cap with great amusement in Vrindavan. (Image: Twitter)
 

Men in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh have more sexual partners

DC graphic
 

Covid patients at increased risk of psychiatric conditions after two years: Lancet

The likelihood of most neurological and psychiatric diagnoses after COVID-19 was lower in children than in adults. (Twitter)
 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Flight carrying cheetahs lands in Gwalior; PM to release them in Kuno National Park

The special cargo flight carrying eight cheetahs from Namibia landed in Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday morning (Twitter/@JM_Scindia)

Modi govt leaving no stone unturned to realise dream of a New India: Rajnath

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said PM Modi's vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' is

Dalit Bandhu drones run into rough weather

The beneficiaries, after receiving training, are using these drones for spraying pesticides and nano urea over crops being raised by farmers. (Representational Image)

Foundation laid for 21-km solar-roof cycling track on ORR

Minister K.T. Rama Rao said if everything went well, the cycling tracks would be opened to the public from summer next year. (Photo: Twitter)

Karnataka BJP MLA snaps at woman, gets her detained for asking questions

Karnataka BJP MLA Aravind Limbavali. (Photo: Twitter)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->