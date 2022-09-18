And now a Congress version of Telangana Talli

Reflecting the features of a rural working woman from the farming community, the sculpture at Gandhi Bhavan is draped in a tri-coloured sari reflecting the colours of the National Flag. (Photo By Arrangement)

HYDERABAD: With the objective of replacing the image the Telangana Talli promoted by the TRS government, the Congress unveiled its own version of the statue at Gandhi Bhavan here on Saturday.

TPCC chief A. Revanth Reddy asserted that more statues of the Congress vision of Telangana Talli would be installed across all 119 Assembly constituencies in the state. He urged party men and the general public to come forward to place their orders with artists and ensure the statue was installed in ever village.

Revanth Reddy reiterated that the statue proposed by the Congress appeared more like a mother to everyone, unlike the statue of a woman from affluent background, giving the impression of someone from the ruling class, that the state government uses as Telagana Talli.

Reflecting the features of a rural working woman from the farming community, the sculpture at Gandhi Bhavan is draped in a tri-coloured sari reflecting the colours of the National Flag. Around eight feet in height, the statue wears jewellery traditionally worn by rural folk, including nanu for the neck, armlets and kadiyam on legs. She is seen holding saplings of sugarcane and maize in one hand and giving blessings with the other.

The Congress believes that the Telangana Talli must reflect the revolutionary women who fought against the injustice and picked up arms against tyrants.