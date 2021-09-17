Nation Other News 17 Sep 2021 Talasani inspects ar ...
Talasani inspects arrangements for immersion of Ganesh idols

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Sep 17, 2021, 11:53 pm IST
Updated Sep 18, 2021, 7:04 am IST
Srinivas Yadav, along with Mayor G. Vijayalakshmi, city police commissioner Anjani Kumar also visited the Tank Bund
The government, following instructions from Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, is making elaborate and foolproof arrangements for grand celebration of nimmajan of Ganesha idols in the city, Talasani said. — DC Image
Hyderabad: Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Friday inspected the preparations for the September 19 immersion of Ganesha idols in the city with top officials of various departments. Srinivas Yadav, along with Mayor G. Vijayalakshmi, city police commissioner Anjani Kumar, and officials from other departments also visited the Tank Bund and oversaw the arrangements being made there.

Yadav said the September 19 ‘Shobha Yatra’ of Ganesha idols traverse a total of 320 km in the city with many of the processions converging at Hussainsagar.

 

“The government, following instructions from Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, is making elaborate and foolproof arrangements for grand celebration of nimmajan of Ganesha idols in the city,” the minister said.

...
Horoscope 18 September 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

As many as 116 static cranes, apart from 56 mobile cranes, will be used at 33 locations. HMDA will remove idols soon after their immersion from Hussainsagar and NTR Marg. — Representational image/DC

All set for Ganesh immersion on Sunday

Telugu Desam leader Nandendla Brahmam Chowdary damages MLA Jogi Ramesh's car front glass panel with a big stone during YSRC protest near TD chief Chandrababu Naidu's house at Undavalli objecting to comments of his party leader Ayyana Patrudu against CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. — DC Image

YSRC lodges complaint against Naidu, Patrudu

In all, about 4,241 notes were in the denomination of Rs 2000; 350 were in old Rs 500 denomination; 752 in ‘200 denomination; 580 in new Rs 100 denomination and 679 in new Rs 50 denomination. (PTI Photo)

Fake Indian currency notes: AP among states where seizures were among highest

Sources said the inflows increased 80,000 cusecs in a couple of days after water was continuously discharged to the extent of 1.27 lakh cusecs and 39, 000 cusecs from the Jurala project. — PTI file photo

Srisailam gets heavy inflows, seven crest gates opened



