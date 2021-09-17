Talasani inspects arrangements for immersion of Ganesh idols

The government, following instructions from Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, is making elaborate and foolproof arrangements for grand celebration of nimmajan of Ganesha idols in the city, Talasani said. — DC Image

Hyderabad: Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Friday inspected the preparations for the September 19 immersion of Ganesha idols in the city with top officials of various departments. Srinivas Yadav, along with Mayor G. Vijayalakshmi, city police commissioner Anjani Kumar, and officials from other departments also visited the Tank Bund and oversaw the arrangements being made there.

Yadav said the September 19 ‘Shobha Yatra’ of Ganesha idols traverse a total of 320 km in the city with many of the processions converging at Hussainsagar.

“The government, following instructions from Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, is making elaborate and foolproof arrangements for grand celebration of nimmajan of Ganesha idols in the city,” the minister said.