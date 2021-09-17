Nation Other News 17 Sep 2021 Nandi idol stolen fr ...
Nandi idol stolen from Shiva temple in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore

Sep 17, 2021
Earlier last month, another idol of Nandi was stolen from the premises of the Golingeswara Swami Temple in the East Godavari
 Informing that a case has been registered, the police officer said that an investigation into the matter is underway. (Photo: PTI)

Nellore: A Nandi idol has been stolen from a Shiva temple in the Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh, informed the police on Friday.

Speaking to ANI, Sub-Inspector of the Chejerla Police Station, Hanif said, "On Wednesday night, some miscreants stole the Nandi idol erected on a pedestal in the premises of the ancient Neelakantheswara temple at the T.K Padu village in Chejerla Mandal."

 

Informing that a case has been registered, the police officer said that an investigation into the matter is underway.

Venkatappaih, a villager said, "Not even a single case of robbery has been reported from our village since the last 70 years."

Urging the government to take strict action, he added, "The Government should wake up immediately and get the Nandi idol back."

Earlier last month, another idol of Nandi was stolen from the premises of the Golingeswara Swami Temple in the East Godavari district of the state.

 

