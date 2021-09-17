Nation Other News 17 Sep 2021 Kerala HC dismisses ...
Nation, In Other News

Kerala HC dismisses anticipatory bail plea of fake advocate Sessy Xavier

ANI
Published Sep 17, 2021, 3:14 pm IST
Updated Sep 17, 2021, 3:14 pm IST
Justice Shircy V dismissed the bail plea and asked Sessy Xavier to surrender before the investigating officer forthwith
Kerala High Court. (Photo: PTI/File)
 Kerala High Court. (Photo: PTI/File)

Kochi: The Kerala High Court dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of Sessy Xavier, an accused in a case for impersonating herself as a lawyer and practised in several courts in Alappuzha for two-and-half years without a law degree.

Justice Shircy V dismissed the bail plea and asked Sessy Xavier to surrender before the investigating officer forthwith.

 

Sessy Xavier had contested the Alappuzha Bar Association this year and won as a librarian though she was not a member of the association.

Sessy Xavier, who hails from the Alappuzha district, was accused of forging documents and the corresponding roll number of the Kerala Bar Council submitted to the Alappuzha Bar Council.

Earlier, the Alappuzha North Police registered an FIR against her based on the complaint Secretary, Alappuzha Bar Association. The offences charged against her include offences under section 417, (cheating), 419 (cheating by impersonation) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property).

 

The FIR stated that Sessy Xavier by providing roll with No K 1177/2018, which is the roll number of an advocate practising in Thiruvananthapuram, acted as an advocate before the litigant and before the court.

...
Tags: kerala high court
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)


Latest From Nation

The actor grabbed the national spotlight for helping migrants reach their home states during the nationwide lockdown clamped last year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. — DC Image

IT dept widens probe against actor Sonu Sood; searches multiple premises in Mumbai

Suchitra Ella, joint managing director of Bharat Biotech recently had earlier said the EUL process is a step closer to the final decision on Covaxin's 'global acceptance.' (Photo: AFP)

Bharat Biotech awaits feedback from WHO for Covaxin EUL

K Sivadasan Nair (Social media)

Kerala: Congress withdraws suspension of former MLA Sivadasan Nair

Only 15,000 people are allowed to enter temple premises in a day. (Photo: PTI/File)

Sabarimala Dharmasastha Temple reopens for devotees



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
 

Scientists potty train cows to deal with environmental issues caused by urine

A calf enters an astroturf-covered pen nicknamed "MooLoo” to urinate. The scientists, mimicking the process of putting a toddler on the potty until he or she has to go, put the cows in and waited until they urinated and then gave them a reward: a super sweet liquid of mostly molasses. (Thomas Häntzschel/FBN via AP)
 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Love and narcotic jihad exists in Kerala, claims Catholic Bishop

Activists belonging to various human and civil rights organisations hold placards during a demonstration condemning the decision of various Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led state governments in the country for the proposed passing of laws against

Bihar MLA on train in undergarments scandalises co-passengers

The video shows Mandal engaged in a spat with some fellow passengers who were objecting to his

Sabarimala Dharmasastha Temple reopens for devotees

Only 15,000 people are allowed to enter temple premises in a day. (Photo: PTI/File)

Karnataka MP wants Rajiv Gandhi National Park be renamed after Field Marshal Cariappa

Nagarahole derives its name from Nagarahole (Cobra river in the local language, Kannada). (Photo: Facebook)

Karnataka CM Basavraj Bommai inaugurates 120 ambulances at Vidhana Soudha

Glimpse from the event. (Photo: Twitter/@BSBommai)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->