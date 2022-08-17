  
Nation Other News 17 Aug 2022 Thousands offer pray ...
Nation, In Other News

Thousands offer prayers at Sabarimala temple on Malayalam new year

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Aug 17, 2022, 1:54 pm IST
Updated Aug 17, 2022, 1:54 pm IST
Sabarimala temple. (Photo: ANI file)
 Sabarimala temple. (Photo: ANI file)

Sabarimala: The famous Lord Ayyappa Temple here witnessed heavy rush of devotees on Wednesday as it was opened for special pujas and rituals to mark the beginning of the auspicious Malayalam month of Chingam.

The officials of the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), the apex temple body which manages the temple, here said thousands of people thronged the hill shrine since early morning to have a glimpse of the deity on the auspicious day.

The 'sannidhanam', the temple premises, reverberated with the holy Ayyappa chants as soon as Melsanthi (chief priest) N Parameshwaran Namboothiri opened the portals of the sanctum sanctorum and lit the lamp under the guidance of tantri (head priest) Kandari Rajeevaru, they said.

Besides the customary pujas, "Laksharchana", a special ritual, was also held at the shrine.

TDB president K Ananthagopan, Sabarimala special commissioner Manoj and other board members were among those who offered prayers at the shrine during the early hours.

According to temple sources, the devotees were allowed to trek the holy hills and climb the 18 sacred steps to offer prayers before the main deity-Lord Ayyappa since last evening.

The shrine would remain open for five days till August 21.

Rituals like "udayasthamaya puja", "ashtabhishekam", "kalabhabhishekam", "padipuja" and so on would be held all these days.

Devotees can visit the shrine after registering in the virtual queue system, they said.

A spot registration system is also in place at Nilakkal, the base camp, for the pilgrims.

The Ayyappa temple would be opened for Onam rituals on September 6 and would be closed on September 10, the TDB sources added.

...
Tags: sabarimala temple, sabarimala pilgrimage, malayalam month of chingam
Location: India, Kerala


Latest From Nation

The Annaram pump house, which houses eight pumps, was fortunate to escape with only minor flooding.(Photo: DC)

Huge cost to get Kannepalli and Annaram pump houses back in action

On learning of the incident, BJP state general secretary Gulla Premandar Reddy and district unit president Rao Padma Rao along with a large number of BJP workers visited Parkal.(TRS logo)

TRS leaders attack BJP leader in Parkala

Officials said they have been successful in mobilising funds for the installation of CCTVs, but their maintenance has proven to be a mammoth task. (DC Representational Photo)

Police form society to raise funds for CCTV cameras

‘Whale Tank Event,’ on August 18 and 19 at UoH.(University of Hyderabad)

‘Whale Tank Event’ at UoH from tomorrow



MOST POPULAR

 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
 

Citizens’ beloved Charminar turns 444

Charminar ( DC )
 

Governor Tamilisai turns doctor on plane to treat fellow passenger

Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan treated a fellow passenger who fell ill while travelling on a Delhi-Hyderabad flight. (Twitter/@iammrcn)
 

Incessant showers to be the new norm, indicate trends

. The measure of just how much rain Telangana has experienced in one week, between July 6 and July 13, has been described as ‘Large Excess’ over 32 districts, with one district — Jogulamba Gadwal — listed under the category of ‘Excess’ by the meteorologists at the Telangana state development planning society (TSDPS). — Representational image/PTI
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Prima facie Talaq-E-Hasan not so improper, women too have option of “Khula”: SC

Supreme Court (PTI)

7 killed, 32 injured as bus carrying security personnel falls into gorge in J-K

Pahalgam: Rescue work underway after a bus carrying 39 personnel (37 from ITBP and 2 from J&K Police) skidded off a road down to riverbed, near Chandanwari, in Pahalgam district of J & K. (Photo: PTI)

Yesterday’s GHMC public toilets are today’s shops!

A Public toilet in Hyderabad changed into a shop. (DC image)

Suresh N Patel appointed CVC, ex-IB chief Arvind Kumar as vigilance commissioner

President Droupadi Murmu administers oath of office to Central Vigilance Commissioner Suresh N. Patel, at a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Aug 3, 2022. (RB/PTI)

Cops step up vigil on suspects ahead of Independence Day

Sources said that there was no specific threat to Hyderabad, but the intelligence officials issued a circular to track anti-social elements. (DC Image)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->