Action plan to provide quality power

TIRUPATI: AP Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (APSPDCL) is putting in place an action plan for Demand Side Management (DSM) of power in all regions under its purview. This will help the company provide quality and reliable power supply to electricity consumers, reduce peak power purchases from wholesale market, and lower the overall cost of operations.

DSM is a cost-effective tool involving installation of end-use technologies that consume less energy. SPDCL is contemplating to implement DSM with support from the union power ministry’s Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE).

Addressing the Capacity Building Programme of DISCOM officials on DSM Action Plan organised by SPDCL here on Tuesday, BEE director Milind B. Deore said their objective is to encourage DISCOMs into implementing at least 50 percent of identified DSM measures by BEE through Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) of the Indian government.

Deore asked DISCOM officials to bring about behavioural change among all stakeholders, including consumers, about DSM to get positive results in near future. “Implementation of DSM helps not only DISCOMs and consumers, it also contributes to achieving national climate change goal of creating non-fossil fuel-based energy capacity of 500 GW by 2030 and reducing carbon emissions by one billion tonnes by 2030,” he stated.

APSPDCL director (Technical) N.V.S. Subbaraju asked DISCOM officials to create awareness among consumers about reducing non-essential loads during peak hours. This will reduce peak load demand and power purchase cost for DISCOMS. He said that the present peak load cost of SPDCL is ₹12 per unit. It could be reduced to an extent by implementing DSM measures.

BEE has a dedicated DSM cell in SPDCL. Based on load research and analysis carried out by the cell in SPDCL, EESL has prepared a DSM action plan. The plan suggests a wide range of interventions for saving power in various sectors. As per the plan agriculture sector has a saving potential of 25 percent, municipal sector 25–28 percent, commercial sector 28–50 percent, public sector 25–48 percent and industrial sector 20–25 percent.