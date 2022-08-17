Demolition of houses on the banks of Jaffar Saheb Canal triggers tension

Jana Sena leaders Ch. Manukrant Reddy, K. Vinod Kumar Reddy, G. Kishore, D. Sujay and others criticised legislator Anil Kumar that he deceived the local population by failing to keep his promise. — Representational Image/DC

Nellore: Tense situation prevailed at Mypadu gate and old check post areas abutting Jaffar Saheb Canal following demolition of houses on the banks of the canal by the district administration on Tuesday.

Left parties, Jana Sena and others rushed to the spot and attempted to stop the process. But the former minister and local legislator Dr P. Anil Kumar Yadav intervened and assured the people that they would provide alternative housing within two months.

Officials started removing around 300 houses on Jaffar Saheb Canal areas of Srinivasa Nagar, Bodigadi Thota and others since the early hours of Tuesday engaging dozers and other heavy equipment.

Officials say the move is to clear encroachments on the canal for widening the road for a free flow of traffic on the crucial road. Huge police forces were also deployed to prevent any untoward instances in the area.

Jana Sena leaders Ch. Manukrant Reddy, K. Vinod Kumar Reddy, G. Kishore, D. Sujay and others criticised legislator Anil Kumar that he deceived the local population by failing to keep his promise.

Leaders of Republican Party of India also criticised the move of demolishing houses during midnight troubling the hapless poor who reside on the canal banks.