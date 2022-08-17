  
Nation Other News 17 Aug 2022 Demolition of houses ...
Nation, In Other News

Demolition of houses on the banks of Jaffar Saheb Canal triggers tension

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Aug 17, 2022, 1:15 am IST
Updated Aug 17, 2022, 2:03 am IST
Jana Sena leaders Ch. Manukrant Reddy, K. Vinod Kumar Reddy, G. Kishore, D. Sujay and others criticised legislator Anil Kumar that he deceived the local population by failing to keep his promise. — Representational Image/DC
 Jana Sena leaders Ch. Manukrant Reddy, K. Vinod Kumar Reddy, G. Kishore, D. Sujay and others criticised legislator Anil Kumar that he deceived the local population by failing to keep his promise. — Representational Image/DC

Nellore: Tense situation prevailed at Mypadu gate and old check post areas abutting Jaffar Saheb Canal following demolition of houses on the banks of the canal by the district administration on Tuesday.

Left parties, Jana Sena and others rushed to the spot and attempted to stop the process. But the former minister and local legislator Dr P. Anil Kumar Yadav intervened and assured the people that they would provide alternative housing within two months.

Officials started removing around 300 houses on Jaffar Saheb Canal areas of Srinivasa Nagar, Bodigadi Thota and others since the early hours of Tuesday engaging dozers and other heavy equipment.

Officials say the move is to clear encroachments on the canal for widening the road for a free flow of traffic on the crucial road. Huge police forces were also deployed to prevent any untoward instances in the area.

Jana Sena leaders Ch. Manukrant Reddy, K. Vinod Kumar Reddy, G. Kishore, D. Sujay and others criticised legislator Anil Kumar that he deceived the local population by failing to keep his promise.

Leaders of Republican Party of India also criticised the move of demolishing houses during midnight troubling the hapless poor who reside on the canal banks.

...
Tags: demolition of houses mypadu gate
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh


Latest From Nation

The police perused CCTV footage from cameras located between the girl’s residence and the hospital, and identified the driver as a resident of Subash Nagar by examining stickers pasted on the vehicle. — Representational Image/DC

Two-year-old abducted, recovered in five hours

It will help achieve national climate change targets. —

SPDCL’s DSM plan to reduce peak power purchases

BJP state chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar addresses a gathering during the Praja Sangram Yatra at Palakurthy of Jangaon district on Tuesday. (DC Image)

KCR knows only cloudbursts, Jefferson’s: Bandi

YSRC MLA Jyothula Chantibabu and MLC Thota have urged the state government to extend the Rythu Bharosa scheme to OC tenant farmers too. (DC File Photo)

YSRC leaders seek Rythu Bharosa cover for OC tenant farmers



MOST POPULAR

 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
 

Citizens’ beloved Charminar turns 444

Charminar ( DC )
 

Governor Tamilisai turns doctor on plane to treat fellow passenger

Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan treated a fellow passenger who fell ill while travelling on a Delhi-Hyderabad flight. (Twitter/@iammrcn)
 

Incessant showers to be the new norm, indicate trends

. The measure of just how much rain Telangana has experienced in one week, between July 6 and July 13, has been described as ‘Large Excess’ over 32 districts, with one district — Jogulamba Gadwal — listed under the category of ‘Excess’ by the meteorologists at the Telangana state development planning society (TSDPS). — Representational image/PTI
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

7 killed, 32 injured as bus carrying security personnel falls into gorge in J-K

Pahalgam: Rescue work underway after a bus carrying 39 personnel (37 from ITBP and 2 from J&K Police) skidded off a road down to riverbed, near Chandanwari, in Pahalgam district of J & K. (Photo: PTI)

Yesterday’s GHMC public toilets are today’s shops!

A Public toilet in Hyderabad changed into a shop. (DC image)

Suresh N Patel appointed CVC, ex-IB chief Arvind Kumar as vigilance commissioner

President Droupadi Murmu administers oath of office to Central Vigilance Commissioner Suresh N. Patel, at a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Aug 3, 2022. (RB/PTI)

Cops step up vigil on suspects ahead of Independence Day

Sources said that there was no specific threat to Hyderabad, but the intelligence officials issued a circular to track anti-social elements. (DC Image)

Demand in LS to rename AIIMS Mangalagiri after Pingali

Freedom fighter Pingali Venkayya. (File)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->