Bhadrachalam on alert against Godavari floods

Published Aug 17, 2022, 11:45 pm IST
Nearly 15.02 lakh cusecs of water flowed into Godavari at Bhadrachalam, and the water lvel stood at 54.4 feet. (DC FIle)
Bhadrachalam: Officials placed people in the Bhadrachalam division on after the water level in the river Godavari crossed the 54 feet mark on Wednesday. Nearly 15.02 lakh cusecs of water flowed into Godavari at Bhadrachalam, and the water lvel stood at 54.4 feet.

It is likely that the water level may cross 55 feet by Thursday morning. Revenue officials have been asked to stay alert to respond to emerging situations.

Local police issued flooding alerts in Sunnambatti, M. Kasinagaram and Gangolu (Dummugudem mandal), Dandupet colony, Veerapuram, Peddipet, Nellipaka Banjar, Ramachandrapuram, Battamallaiahgumpu, Kummarigudem and Tekulagutta (Aswapuram mandal) and Chinaravigudem, Kamalapuram and Annaram (Manuguru mandal). They asked fishermen not to venture into the river.

