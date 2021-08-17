Nation Other News 17 Aug 2021 Only 100 kilometres ...
Nation, In Other News

Only 100 kilometres of sewer lines laid in 20 years in Hyderabad

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MADDY DEEKSHITH
Published Aug 17, 2021, 1:58 am IST
Updated Aug 17, 2021, 7:21 am IST
Sewerage strengthening works have been going on along 33.56 km length at the cost of Rs 281 cr in Tolichowki, Mehdipatnam, Asifnagar, etc.
HMWS&SB has no sewerage network in 12 peripheral areas. (Representational Photo:DC)
 HMWS&SB has no sewerage network in 12 peripheral areas. (Representational Photo:DC)

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) has developed a mere 100 kilometres of sewerage network over a span of 20 years. Of the city’s sewerage lines spread over six zones, only two have the complete network in Old City areas south of River Musi.

The sewage network of Hyderabad was first developed in 1931 by Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya for a population of five lakh people spread over 54 square kilometres. There was a major remodelling in the core city involving a total network of 3,500 kilometres in 2010. Though 11 years have passed since then, the HMWS&SB has only recently embarked on strengthening the sewerage network in four zones of the core city at an estimated cost of Rs 1,240 crore.

 

According to official data, sewerage strengthening works have been going on along 33.56 km length at the cost of Rs 281 crore in areas including Tolichowki, Mehdipatnam, Asifnagar, Vijaynagar Colony, Nampally, Mallepally and Begum Bazaar; 36 km in localities like Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills, SR Nagar, Ameerpet, Yousufguda and Khairatabad costing `535 crore; Amberpet, Narayanguda, Adikmet, Nallakunta and Ramanthapur localities involving Rs 130 crore; and Marredpally, Prakashnagar, Sitaphalmandi, Chilkalguda and Tarnaka at an expenditure of Rs 294 crore.

 

HMWS&SB has no sewerage network in 12 peripheral areas. The board has been completely relying on storm water drains to discharge sewerage. This resulted in death of four persons, including B. Shiva and N. Anthaiah, who went inside a storm water drain mixed with sewer for de-silting recently.

As per HMWS&SB's proposal, 355.93 km sewerage pipelines are yet to be laid in peripheral areas including Kukatpally, Quthbullapur, Ramachandrapuram, Patancheru, Alwal, Kapra, LB Nagar, Gaddiannaram, Malkajgiri, Uppal, Rajendranagar and Serilingampally at an estimated cost of Rs 3,067 crore.

 

A senior HMWS&SB official, requesting anonymity, told Deccan Chronicle that though the proposals had been made in 2015, most of them have just remained on paper for lack of funds. "In 30 years, the city has only got a 100 -km sewerage network through Centrally sponsored schemes like JNNURM and Janmabhoomi programme. The city is yet to get the trunk main even 12 years after merger of peripheral municipalities into GHMC area. In absence of trunk main, sewage can only be directed into storm water drains, posing a grave threat to labourers and residents living in neighbouring colonies,” the official pointed out.

 

...
Tags: hyderabad metropolitan water supply and sewerage board (hmws&sb), sewerage lines six zones hyderabad, sir mokshagundam visvesvaraya, sewerage strengthening works, storm water drains, sewerage discharge, shiva anantaiah death, storm water drain mix with sewer, jnnurm, janmabhoomi programme
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 17 August 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Security beefed up outside the Afghanistan Embassy by Delhi Police, in New Delhi, Monday, August 16, 2021. (PTI/ Manvender Vashist)

Will ensure safety of Indians in Afghanistan: MEA

News

Youths take to weather forecasting, alert issued via social media

Prof. Kaplan said that these silk-made tools not only offer improved bone remodeling but can also be absorbed by the body over a period of time. Representational Image. (Twitter)

Multipurpose silk-based medical tools provide ray of hope

On Monday, many schools have clearly told parents to clear their previous dues, so that they could run the schools efficiently as per Covid-19 guidelines stipulated by the state government. Representational Image. (DC Image)

Private schools in crisis over non-payment of fees



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Words of a gay poet, as old as India’s Independence, heal

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Freedom from financial woes

Continue working towards your goal and periodically review the progress. Any significant life change such as change in a job or marriage should also take into account the necessary change in the estimated cost in achieving a goal. — Representational image/Pexels
 

Covid blues: 50,000 weddings in 13 days in AP!

Only 13 auspicious muhurats are available in August and hence majority of families are performing marriages of their children following Corona protocol fearing a third wave in the coming days. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Olympic Chronicles: Women send powerful message in Olympic track and field

USA's Allyson Felix reacts after winning the women's 4x400m relay final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on Saturday. (Photo; AFP)
 

Hyderabad’s ‘manja man’ becomes a loving memory

Mohammdi Begum, his daughter-in-law, said, “He was a loving and kind man, always friendly with everyone, fond of children. He used to encourage kids to fly kites.” — DC Image
 

Stolen Alam among 14 artworks to be retuned by Australia

A file picture of the Alam stolen from Hyderabad that will make its way back to India soon.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

India's pandemic-hit lunchbox men battle food delivery start-ups

Many dabbawalas have been struggling to feed their own families since April last year. (Photo: PTI)

Yoga remains 'ray of hope' as world fights Covid: PM Modi

Practitioners perform a yoga position during an event to mark International Yoga Day at the Red Fort in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Delhi's wait for monsoon ends, rains in parts of city

Rain lashed parts of the national capital early on Tuesday morning. (Photo: PTI)

Drone spotted over Indian mission in Islamabad; India lodges protest

There was no official comment on the incident. (Photo: AFP/File)

Giant sea waves swallow centuries-old temple in Odisha's Kendrapara district

Locals would perceive the shrine as the
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->