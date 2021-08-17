Nation Other News 17 Aug 2021 GHMC ignoring mainte ...
GHMC ignoring maintenance of she-toilets in Hyderabad

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MADDY DEEKSHITH
Published Aug 17, 2021, 11:49 pm IST
Updated Aug 18, 2021, 9:01 am IST
When GHMC decided to install 100 electronic e-toilets for women, it declared its move as unique, keeping in mind special hygiene needs
HYDERABAD:  The GHMC has ignored maintenance of she-toilets throughout the state capital, which the civic body had started amid fanfare in 2017 spending Rs 3.5 crore. Today, 95 per cent of them are dysfunctional, including those near iconic places like Charminar and Golconda, which are visited by international tourists. Civic body’s apathy in monitoring she-toilets and technical glitches have largely kept women away from them.

When GHMC decided to install 100 electronic e-toilets for women, it declared its move as unique, keeping in mind special hygiene needs. Features of she-toilets include facility of auto cleaning (pre-flush / platform washing / after-use flush). No humans are required for their maintenance, as they incorporate electrical, mechanical and web technologies. They also offer women friendly accessories, like sanitary napkin vending machines and sanitary napkin incinerators. Each of these toilets cost Rs 7,28,920.

 

As per corporation’s records, 48 toilets exclusively for women have been installed at various places including at Aramghar crossroads, Cancer Hospital, General Bazaar (Park Lane), Golconda, KBR Park, Koti Women’s College, Mehdipatnam bus stand, Secunderabad bus stand, Shilparamam bus stop, Passport Office, Secunderabad; Dilsukhnagar bus stop and Charminar. Of these 95 per cent have become dysfunctional or have technical glitches, compromising sanitation and health of women.

Explaining a glitch, marketing professional A. Priyanka Rao said, "I inserted a Rs 5 coin to use the toilet. `The machine did not respond. I put another coin and one more. I gave up after that. This is the condition of the she-toilet near Charminar. It is very dirty and disappointing."

 

K. Akshitha faced a similar situation near NTR Gardens. She said, "For about 40 lakh women on the move, there are only 48 toilets; that too dysfunctional. Does GHMC care for dignity of women? I think government must take a serious note of this issue. Officials who have been negligent in this matter must be taken to task,” she remarked.

Corporation officials strangely say they have too many issues to look after and maintenance of she-toilets is not among them. However, they maintained that GHMC will review and address the issue.

 

When pointed out that corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds given by various companies for she-toilets have gone waste, an official refused to comment.

