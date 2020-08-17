146th Day Of Lockdown

Nation, In Other News

Heavy rains batter Telangana: Several villages submerged, flood alert sounded

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SA ISHAQUI
Published Aug 17, 2020, 10:29 am IST
Updated Aug 17, 2020, 10:29 am IST
Two woman, one about 80 years old and her 50-year-old daughter died after their house in Nagarkurnool district collapsed
Flooded streets and submerged houses after heavy rainfall, in Warangal district. — PTI photo
 Flooded streets and submerged houses after heavy rainfall, in Warangal district. — PTI photo

Hyderabad: At least three persons were killed and normal life was severely disrupted across the state on the third day of incessant rains on Saturday. Several thousands of acres of standing crop and paddy nurseries were lost in floodwaters.

Two woman, one about 80 years old and her 50-year-old daughter died after their house in Nagarkurnool district collapsed. Bandi Venkatesh, 30, was swept away while fishing in Nakkavagu, which was in spate, on the outskirts of Matindla village in Chinnakodur of Siddipet district on Sunday. The police is searching for his body.

 

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday forecast light to moderate rains or thundershowers in many parts of the state at least till Thursday. The IMD also warned that a fresh low-pressure area was likely to form over the north Bay of Bengal around Wednesday which might result in continuation of the ongoing heavy rains beyond Thursday.

The disaster management department has advised people not to venture out except in emergencies in view the forecast of more rains. In Hyderabad, the GHMC has advised people to vacate dilapidated residential buildings.

 

Locals rescued three youngsters stranded in floodwaters of a stream in Asifabad district and three youngsters stranded in Musi river in Suryapet district on Sunday.

Many villages were submerged with seasonal streams and rivulets overflowing on the roads and causeways. Major rivers were in spate forcing the water resources department to lift gates to discharge massive amounts of floodwater, resulting in the inundation of low-lying areas.

As many as 87 rain-dampened houses collapsed in Sangareddy. In Nalgonda district, over 50 irrigation tanks are overflowing. Five regulatory gates of the Musi project were lifted to 2.5 feet in view of the heavy inflows, at 11 am.
With the Musi river receiving continuous heavy flow, engineers have cautioned villagers along the river in Suryapet, Penpahad, Kethepally, Vemulapally and Maudugulapally mandals to stay alert.

 

In Suryapet district, road connectivity between Arvepally and Thungathurthy was disrupted due to overflowing of Rudrama Devi Cheruvu at Velugupally. Taffic was forced to take alternative routes via Nagaram to reach Thungathurthy.
With the Godavari, Taliperu and Kinnerasani in full spate, traffic was affected in between Palvoncha and Bhadrachalam. Earth caved in creating a large hole on the approach road to the bridge on Kinnerasani River at Pinapakapatti Nagar in Burghampahad mandal in the district.

In Mulugu district hundreds of people were evacuated from villages on the banks of river Godavari. Heavy floodwater inflow was reported at Sammakka barrage in Tupakulagudem of Mulugu district.

 

In view of the havoc in rural and urban districts of Warangal, the State Disaster Management has sent additional relief teams to the Warangal.

With the heavy inflows in Pranahitha and Godavari rivers the gates of the Lakshmi and Saraswathi barrages on the Kaleshwaram project were lifted and water released. The Pushkar Ghats at

Kaleshwara-Mukteeswara Sangamam are brimming with water.According to the water resources department, 12,214 of the 20,111 minor irrigation tanks in 14 districts overflowing.

On the Krishna river, Jurala, Srisailam and Nagarjunasagar were receiving flood water from upper regions due to the heavy rains in catchment areas.

 

According to the water resource department, Jurala was receiving 1,03,000 cusecs, Srisailam 1.31 lakh cusecs and Nagarjunasagar receiving 42,378 cusecs at 6 pm

...
