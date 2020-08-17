Family carries body of Covid suspect on a bicycle for cremation amid heavy rains

Hubballi: In a heart-wrenching incident, the family members of a 70-year-old deceased Corona suspected person carried his mortal remains on a bicycle amidst heavy rain to conduct cremation.

The incident took place at M K Hubballi village of Kittur taluk in Belagavi district on Sunday.

The incident has evoked widespread criticism from the general public after a video went viral. Fingers are being pointed at health officials for having failed to respond to the pleas made by the family members for an ambulance to carry the dead body.

The family members were forced to carry the body on the bicycle by wrapping it up in a plastic bag. The villagers didn't accompany them fearing infection as the deceased was suffering from COVID symptoms like fever and cold.

The deceased person was admitted to the private hospital as he was suffering from fever. The doctor has referred him to the Belagavi district hospital due to the symptoms of Corona virus. But, he died on Monday morning. It is learnt that the villagers didn't even go anywhere close to his house for the fear of contracting an infection.

His family members took his body on a bicycle up to the graveyard and performed final rites on their own.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D K Shivakumar shared the viral video of the incident and condemned the apathy of the government. In a tweet posted made by him on Monday, he criticized the State government for failure to take any action in this regard.

"The incapable government has no humanity. It has failed to handle the rising Corona cases in the State," Shivakumar stated in his tweet. He also questioned Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa as to why ambulance was not provided despite appeals made by the members of the deceased person.

Have a look at the video shared by him...