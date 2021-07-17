Nation Other News 17 Jul 2021 Telangana's Bud ...
Telangana's Buddharam declared Covid-free village

Until the 5 marriages held in the village from June 15 to 25, Buddharam did not report even a single case during the two waves
The locals sustained the momentum into the second wave and as of June 15, Buddharam village had not registered even a single Covid-19 case. (PTI)
 The locals sustained the momentum into the second wave and as of June 15, Buddharam village had not registered even a single Covid-19 case. (PTI)

KHAMMAM: In the present troubled times, Buddharam, a remote village in Nelakondapalli mandal, comes across as a whiff of fresh air as it showcases a success story about how Covid-19 can be checked.

The 400-family village did not register a single positive case in the first wave. The locals sustained the momentum into the second wave and as of June 15, Buddharam village had not registered even a single Covid-19 case.

 

Alas, it started reporting cases after five marriages were solemnised in the village between June 15 and 25 and there were many guests who came from outside like Jaggaiahpet, Nandigama and Penugranchiprolu in Andhra Pradesh. A person succumbed to the virus and 49 positive cases have been recorded from June 15 to July 5.

Nagaraju, a local in the village, said, “It is shocking. Each and every person started following Covid-19 guidelines. The medical and health officials too visited the village and started antigen tests on people showing symptoms”.

 

The locals have been alerted and taken all measures to check the virus. Firstly, the cleaning program is commenced and bleaching and sodium chloride sprayed in all streets. Awareness programs were conducted on the virus spread and asked all the people to follow Covid-19 guidelines.

The positive patients were asked to maintain home quarantine and medical kits were distributed to them. Surprisingly, all patients recovered while in home isolation.

Buddharam sarpanch S Sirisha visited all streets and urged the people to follow the protocol.

 

She said, “We were relieved after all tests came negative. It is a moral victory for the team spirit of the locals and officials. Buddharam is now a Covid-free village”.

Points:

- 5 marriages held in the village from June 15 to 25.

- 49 positive cases registered in Buddharam.

- Guests from Andhra Pradesh reportedly carried the virus.

