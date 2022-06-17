  
Mahankali Temple getting set for Bonalu festival

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SANJAY SAMUEL PAUL
Published Jun 17, 2022, 7:46 am IST
Updated Jun 17, 2022, 10:27 am IST
The first invitation card for the pooja will be given to Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao
Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao carries bonam to the Ujjaini Mahankali temple in Secunderabad. — DC file image
Hyderabad: The Ujjaini Mahankali temple in Secunderabad, popular for its biggest Bonalu fete, is gearing up for this year’s celebrations on July 17. As usual, lakhs of devotees are expected to visit the temple on that day.

The temple authorities are making the arrangements and constant meetings are held to ensure fool-proof security. The first invitation card for the pooja will be given to Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao.

 

This over two-centuries-old temple receives throngs of devotees from the state as well from the neighbouring states for all its festivals. The belief in this temple is getting stronger by the year, which is reflected in the steadily increasing pilgrim turnout.

The Ujjaini Mahakali temple was established in 1815 by Suriti Appiah, who served in the British Army in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh. Appiah had vowed that he would build a temple for Mahakali in his hometown of Hyderabad if the plague that was wreaking havoc in Ujjain subsided.

It was from Ujjain that Appiah brought to the city a nine-inch tall stone idol of the deity and installed it at what is now the Ujjaini Mahankali temple.

 

Manohar Reddy, the temple’s executive officer, said, “Most of the painting work at the temple is done. Now, the barricading/railing for the queues are getting done. Meetings with governmental agencies are ongoing. Invitations are getting ready. Our first invitation will be given to the Chief Minister.”

