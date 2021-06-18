Nation Other News 17 Jun 2021 Telangana sets new r ...
Nation, In Other News

Telangana sets new record in paddy procurement in Kharif-Rabi seasons

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jun 18, 2021, 12:41 am IST
Updated Jun 18, 2021, 12:41 am IST
Telangana had set a new record by directly purchasing the highest-ever 1.4 crore metric tonnes (MT) of paddy from farmers
The food grain purchases by the state have increased by 576 per cent in the seven years since the formation of Telangana state in June 2014, the government said. (Representational Photo:AFP)
 The food grain purchases by the state have increased by 576 per cent in the seven years since the formation of Telangana state in June 2014, the government said. (Representational Photo:AFP)

Hyderabad: The Telangana state government said it had set a new record by directly purchasing the highest-ever 1.4 crore metric tonnes (MT) of paddy from farmers in the recent kharif and rabi seasons. The rabi procurement season for the year has just concluded.

The food grain purchases by the state have increased by 576 per cent in the seven years since the formation of Telangana state in June 2014, the government said.

 

TS Civil Supplies Corporation (TSCSC) chairman Mareddy Srinivas Reddy released the details of kharif and rabi procurement for the season. At a media briefing, Reddy said the largescale irrigation facilities created by the government like the Kaleshwaram project, the TRS government’s schemes like Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bhima, the 24x7 free power to agriculture have led to a phenomenal increase in the area under crop and foodgrains production.

"When Telangana State was formed in 2014, just 24.30 lakh metric tonnes of paddy was procured in kharif and rabi. This time, we have procured 49 lakh metric tonnes in kharif and 90 lakh metric tonnes in rabi, totalling 1.4 crore metric tonnes, which is highest-ever. This proves how the agriculture sector has grown by leaps and bounds in Telangana in the last seven years," Reddy said.

 

The previous record was 1.11 crore metric tonnes for the 2019-20 season, which was broken this year. Out of 32 districts, paddy was procured from farmers of the order of 100 per cent in 21 districts; worth Rs16,878 crore. Of this, Rs 13,753 crore was credited to the bank accounts of farmers. The government said Rs 2,000 crore was paid to farmers on Thursday alone.

...
Tags: telangana, kharif, rabi, ts civil supplies corporation, mareddy srinivas reddy, rythu bandhu, rythu bhima, farmers
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

The MLA assured that the herbal mix will be distributed to over 1.60 lakh families in his constituency. (Representational Image)

Distribution of Anandaiah’s herbal mix embroiled in political controversies

Police conducting vehicle checks on Vijayawada National Highway at Dilshukhnagar during lockdown hours. (DC Photo)

Lockdown likely to end on June 20 in Telangana

A Cabinet sub-committee on education held a meeting with the state education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy on Thursday. (Photo:Twitter @MinisterKTR)

Special committee to submit recommendations on revamping govt schools in Telangana

Jindal urban waste management project president M.M. Chari explained about the features of the plant through a power-point presentation. (Representative Image: AFP)

CM Jagan to inaugurate Waste-to-Energy Plant with 15 MW capacity



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

FIR against yoga guru Ramdev for spreading 'false information' on allopathy

The Chhattisgarh's unit of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has filed a case against Ramkrishna Yadav alias Baba Ramdev. (PTI Photo)

KTR helps out three Covid-orphaned children

Sunke Ravi further assured that a double-bedroom house will be sanctioned to them. — Representational image/By arrangement

COVID death rate with co-morbidities and without equal in 1st, 2nd waves in Telangana

It is the only vaccine that can provide protection and is the only way forward. — PTI

Paytm, MakeMyTrip, Infosys offer to help India with COVID vaccine bookings

Paytm has more than 100 million monthly active users. (Photo: PTI)

Kerala girl of class 5 writes to CJI, lauds SC for saving lives in fight with COVID

The girl also enclosed in her letter a drawing depicting discharge of duties by the apex court where a judge is seen hammering down coronavirus and has the tricolour, national emblem and smiling portrait of father of the nation. (ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham