Nation Other News 17 Jun 2021 Andhra Pradesh High ...
Nation, In Other News

Andhra Pradesh High Court puts APPSC Group-1 interviews on hold

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 17, 2021, 1:22 am IST
Updated Jun 17, 2021, 8:59 am IST
On Wednesday, judge DVSS Somayajulu issued the interim orders, thereby putting the whole process in limbo for another four weeks
Around 326 candidates have been short-listed for the interview based on the marks obtained by them in the main written exam which was held from December 14 to December 20, last year. — Representational image/DC
 Around 326 candidates have been short-listed for the interview based on the marks obtained by them in the main written exam which was held from December 14 to December 20, last year. — Representational image/DC

VIJAYAWADA:  The AP High Court on Wednesday ordered that the Group-1 interview process be suspended for four weeks. Notices to the effect were sent to secretaries of Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) and General Administration Department (GAD). The APPSC was scheduled to start the Group-1 interview process from Thursday.

Counsel for petitioners, Yogesh Thandava said that judge DVSS Somayajulu issued the interim orders after hearing petitions challenging the digital evaluation of Group-1 Mains exam answer scripts.

 

Counsel for the petitioners argued that the examinations were not conducted as per the rules and the applicants were told about digital valuation at the last minute. They said that evaluation of English medium papers of Group-1 exams was held in other States and it had caused severe injustice to the aspirants.

Government’s counsel told the court that the Group-1 tests were conducted as per rules and there was no need to inform in advance about the evaluation. After hearing both sides of the arguments, the court on Tuesday reserved its judgment. On Wednesday, judge DVSS Somayajulu issued the interim orders, thereby putting the whole process in limbo for another four weeks.

 

Around 326 candidates have been short-listed for the interview based on the marks obtained by them in the main written exam which was held from December 14 to December 20, last year. A total of 169 vacancies in various departments are to be filled through this exam.

...
Tags: group-1 exam, group-1 interviews suspended for 4 weeks, digital valuation of group-1 papers, group-1 exam judgement reserved, 326 candidates shortlisted for 169 vacancies group-1 ap
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam


Horoscope 17 June 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Gadivemula Police rushed to the village immediately after knowing the matter. (Representational image: PTI)

Two TDP leaders killed in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool

A group of Indians who visited the Taj Mahal monument that was Wednesday reopened to public after the lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus gather to get photographed in Agra. (Photo: PTI)

India adds 67,208 fresh COVID-19 cases in single day

The functioning of the Ordnance Factory Board has come in for scrutiny by various high-level committees in the last two decades with the aim of improving their functioning and making these factories vehicles of self-reliance for defence preparedness. — PTI

Ordnance Factory Board to be split into 7 entities

Student activists Devangana Kalita, Natasha Narwal and Asif Iqbal Tanha. (Photo: PTI)

Delhi police challenge High Court on bail of 3 students



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Wildlife enthusiasts contribute over Rs 1 crore to cash-strapped Bengaluru zoo

The BBP has four different units - Zoo, Safari, Butterfly Park and Rescue Centre within an area of 731.88 Hectares. (PTI photo)

Kerala girl of class 5 writes to CJI, lauds SC for saving lives in fight with COVID

The girl also enclosed in her letter a drawing depicting discharge of duties by the apex court where a judge is seen hammering down coronavirus and has the tricolour, national emblem and smiling portrait of father of the nation. (ANI)

Mudumalai reserve in Tamil Nadu tests 28 elephants for COVID-19

COVID-19 tests conduced on 28 elephants in Mudumalai Tiger reserve. (ANI)

Hyderabad airport implements video analytics to enhance passenger safety

IoT security cameras and AI video analytics have been implemented at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport to improve passenger experience by reducing waiting time at passenger touch-points. (PTI photo)

Blood banks in AP drying up

A senior health official at KGH here said shortage of blood has mainly affected treatment of serious Covid-19 cases, black fungus, road accidents, and general surgeries, wherein blood is required. ( Representational Image/AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham