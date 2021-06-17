Nation Other News 17 Jun 2021 1 groom, 2 brides: a ...
1 groom, 2 brides: a tribal love story

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PILLALAMARRI SRINIVAS
Published Jun 17, 2021, 5:44 pm IST
Updated Jun 17, 2021, 5:44 pm IST
This off the wall wedding ceremony took place in Ghanpur village in Utnoor mandal in Adilabad district on Tuesday
The groom with his two brides at their wedding in Ghanpur village of Utnoor mandal in Adilabad district. (DC Photo)
Adilabad: Everything is fair in love and war, says an adage, and proving it right, a man tied nuptial knots to two of his lady-loves at the same time, following all traditions, right in front of his kith and kin.

This off the wall wedding ceremony took place in Ghanpur village in Utnoor mandal in Adilabad district on Tuesday, much to the shock of diehard advocates of monogamy. It is said that three of them are majors and are about to complete their graduation.

 

Marriage between two women and one man, that too at a time on the same occasion is rare and this is a first-of-its-kind marriage in the recent history of Adivasis in Telangana state.

The low-key ceremony was at Ghanpur village, which is the native place of the groom and one of the brides. The second bride’s native village is near to Ghanpur.

The groom and two brides are close relatives. He is cousin to both the brides. All three are going to live together at one home in Ghanpur. Both the girls fell in love with the same boy and wanted to get married to him and vice versa.

 

The relatives present at the wedding seemed to be enjoying watching the rare ‘marriage proceedings’ and the visible chemistry between the two brides and a groom.

The bridegroom, Veladi Arjun, is doing a degree and completed his TTC and while brides Kanaka Usharani and Ada Surekha are also educated and are doing their degrees.   

Arjun said he wanted to do justice to both the girls and tied the knots since both girls were in love with him and he too loved both the girls deeply.

...
Location: India, Telangana, Adilabad


