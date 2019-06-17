Cricket World Cup 2019

Mehbooba Mufti gets trolled over her controversial tweet

Her tweet drew criticism from many twitter users as she didn’t take a clear stand for India.
Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti (Photo: File)
New Delhi: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti created a controversy on Sunday after she tweeted about "individual's right to cheer for whichever team they like" during the India-Pakistan World Cup contest.

Here are some of the tweets in response to Mufti:

Some days ago, tennis player Sania Mirza had pointed out the “hype” around the match. She tweeted criticizing the advertisements hinting at the advertisements which showcased a lookalike of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman who was captured for a brief period by Pakistan’s military establishment in the aftermath of Balakot airstrike.

