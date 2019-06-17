Mehbooba Mufti gets trolled over her controversial tweet

New Delhi: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti created a controversy on Sunday after she tweeted about "individual's right to cheer for whichever team they like" during the India-Pakistan World Cup contest.

May the best team win in today’s 🇮🇳 vs 🇵🇰 cricket match. Every individual has the right to cheer for whichever team they believe in. So let’s be civil about it. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) June 16, 2019

Her tweet drew criticism from many twitter users as she didn’t take a clear stand for India.

Here are some of the tweets in response to Mufti:

Obviously we have, but let's be open about it. Why hide your preferences? I'm supporting India, and you? — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) June 16, 2019

Indians cheering for Indian team is natural why must you go out of the way to justify those characters holding Indian Nationality but are likely to support Pak. — 🇮🇳 Padmaja (@prettypadmaja) June 16, 2019

INDIANS cheer for the INDIAN team, NOT for Pakistani team.



However Pakistan supporters & cheerleaders living in India, ofcourse will try to contain any backlash by such disclaimers, like you are giving, Ms.Mufti.

And yes, I am being very civil about it. Cheers 🥂 — Dr.Rupa Murthy (@ProudBhagavathi) June 16, 2019

"I will cheer for the country which will make me the CM of J&K." ~Mehbooba Mufti. — Aaj Ki Taza Khabar (youtube channel) (@AKTKadmin) June 16, 2019

Whoever wins, may you lose next elections as well. — Prakriti (@calpurniahart) June 16, 2019

Some days ago, tennis player Sania Mirza had pointed out the “hype” around the match. She tweeted criticizing the advertisements hinting at the advertisements which showcased a lookalike of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman who was captured for a brief period by Pakistan’s military establishment in the aftermath of Balakot airstrike.