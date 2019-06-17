Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Other News 17 Jun 2019 Lok Sabha's fir ...
Nation, In Other News

Lok Sabha's first session starts today; PM Modi, MPs to take oath

ANI
Published Jun 17, 2019, 8:48 am IST
Updated Jun 17, 2019, 8:48 am IST
The election of Speaker of LS will be held on Wednesday followed by a joint sitting of both the Houses of Parliament.
The first two days of the session will be completely devoted to oath-taking by 542 members of the lower House of the Parliament. (Photo: PTI)
 The first two days of the session will be completely devoted to oath-taking by 542 members of the lower House of the Parliament. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The first session of 17th Lok Sabha will commence today, which will see the passing of the Union Budget and some key legislations like Triple Talaq bill being on top of the government agenda.

The government had promulgated as many as 10 ordinances for the session which ends on July 26 and will have 30 sittings. Among the bills that will be introduced, the one on triple talaq could prove to be contentious.

 

The first two days of the session will be completely devoted to oath-taking by 542 members of the lower House of the Parliament.

One seat in the House is vacant as the election for Vellore constituency in Tamil Nadu was cancelled on charges of money use. Two more MPs will be nominated by the government from the Anglo Indian community, making the full house of 545.

The oath-taking by the new members will be overseen by the protem Speaker Virendra Kumar. President Ram Nath Kovind will administer him the oath of the office today morning at the Rashtrapati Bhavan before the Parliament Session begins. He will be assisted by a panel of senior members including Kodikunnil Suresh and Bhatruhari Mahtab in overseeing the proceedings when members take oath on Monday and Tuesday.

The election of Speaker of the Lok Sabha will be held on Wednesday followed by a joint sitting of both the Houses of Parliament on Thursday when President Kovind will deliver his customary address.

Interest is now centered on who will be the new Speaker in the place of Sumitra Mahajan who did not contest the recent elections.

It remains to be seen whether the new Speaker will be a woman and if so whether it could be former minister Maneka Gandhi, also a senior MP. Before Mahajan, during the second term of the UPA, the post was held by Meira Kumar who became the first woman Speaker of the Lok Sabha.

The Union Budget will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on July 5, preceded by a pre-Budget Economic survey on July 4. It will be the full Budget of the year because the one presented before the elections was a vote on account.

Ahead of the session, the BJP parliamentary party was reconstituted with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the leader of the House in the Lok Sabha and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh being his deputy.

Justice Minister Thawarchand Gehlot has been named the Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha with Railway Minister Piyush Goyal being his deputy.

Arun Jaitley, who was the Leader of the House, during the first Modi government, will be missed as he opted out of the government on health grounds.

Main opposition party Congress has yet to decide its leader of the party in both Houses of the Parliament. Sonia Gandhi, however, has been elected as leader of the Congress parliamentary party.

This session of the Parliament will have no former prime ministers as Manmohan Singh's Rajya Sabha term ended Friday while H D Deve Gowda could not make it to the Lok Sabha.

Some prominent faces will be missed in the session. Senior BJP leaders like L K Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Sushma Swaraj and Uma Bharati, as they did not contest the elections.

Similarly, Mallikarjun Kharge, who was the Leader of the Congress in the 16th Lok Sabha, and his deputy Jyotiraditya Scindia, will not be seen in the House as they failed to win the polls.

Some new faces including heavyweights Home Minister Amit Shah, Child and Women Welfare Minister Smriti Irani, Malegaon blast accused Pragya Singh Thakur, cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir (BJP), actors Ravi Kishan, Sunny Deol, singer Hans Raj Hans will appear on the treasury benches of the Lok Sabha.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a customary all-party meet where he said that the Parliament session should begin with "fresh zeal and new thinking".

Addressing the media after the all-party meeting, parliamentary affairs minister Prahlad Joshi said that Modi has urged leaders of all parties to "introspect whether members of Parliament are able to fulfil people's aspirations as their representatives and the manner in which last two years of the 16th Lok Sabha were wasted".

...
Tags: lok sabha, narendra modi, sonia gandhi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has a majority of 353 seats in the 543-member Lok Sabha. (Photo: File)

Govt to replace ordinances with laws, eyes to push key bills

The woman has been arrested and further investigation is underway. (Representational Image)

Delhi woman throws acid on boyfriend as he refuses to marry her, arrested

The police's apt reaction came soon after Virat Kohli-led team thrashed Pakistan by 89 runs in an ICC World Cup match at the Old Trafford in Manchester, England, on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai Police congratulates Team India using signals; warns people of traffic rules

The apex medical body, IMA, however, demanded a comprehensive central law in dealing with violence on doctors and healthcare staff, and in hospitals. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

IMA to go ahead with nationwide strike today in support of protesting Bengal doctors



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Aparhskati Khurana would like to be in same-sex relationship with Shahid Kapoor!

Shahid Kapoor and Aparhskati Khurana.
 

Mumbai Police congratulates Team India using signals; warns people of traffic rules

The police's apt reaction came soon after Virat Kohli-led team thrashed Pakistan by 89 runs in an ICC World Cup match at the Old Trafford in Manchester, England, on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)
 

Virat Kohli 'walks' but replays suggest Indian captain was not out

Sunday's incident, however, saw Kohli's standing among opposition fans at the World Cup rise again.(Photo: AFP)
 

Next-gen Honda City spied

The 2020 Honda City will get BS6-compliant petrol and diesel engines.
 

ICC CWC'19: Durex India teases Pakistan before India Pakistan match

Before India took on its arch-rivals, people from across the border have already started bombarding each other with advertisements to show their domination. The latest to enter the trolling group is the famous condom brand Durex India. (Photo: AP/AFP)
 

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam's birthday to be declared as 'National Students Day'

Since the day Dr APJ Abdul Kalam passed away, several universities and institutions are observing October 15 in their own way, throughout the nation. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

We accept all demands, return to work: Mamata tells doctors

'I appeal to all doctors to resume work as thousands of people are awaiting medical treatment', Mamata said. (Photo: ANI)

Ayodhya on high alert following intelligence inputs

Anil Kumar Sisodia, Ayodhya Superintendent of Police (Photo: ANI)

Referring to Balakot strike, Sena warns AIMIM for ruckus in Aurangabad

“The ruckus was created neither on the people’s issues nor on the issues of national interest but to congratulate Jaleel on his accidental victory in Lok Sabha,” the Sena noted. (Photo: ANI)

India plays down China's Belt and Road Initiative at SCO

PM Narendra Modi addressing the SCO summit in Bishkek. (Photo: ANI)

Cop dismissed for demanding government's dismissal in UP

Taking cognizance of the incident, the state Director General of Police issued dismissal orders for Yadav on charges of gross indiscipline.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham