K'taka: Alok Kumar is new B'luru Police Commissioner as IPS officers reshuffled

ANI
Published Jun 17, 2019, 11:10 am IST
Updated Jun 17, 2019, 11:10 am IST
In a major reshuffle, 19 IPS officers have been transferred in the state and Kumar has been appointed as B'luru police commissioner.
Somendu Mukherjee who was currently holding the charge of IGP, Eastern Range, Davanagere, has now been transferred as IGP, Internal Security Division, Bengaluru.
Bengaluru: In a major reshuffle of IPS officers in Karnataka, Alok Kumar has been appointed as the city's new police commissioner. Kumar was earlier serving as the Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime).                                

Other officials who were transferred include Inspector General of Police (IGP) Administration Amrit Paul who will now take charge as IGP Eastern Range,

 

