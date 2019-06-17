Cricket World Cup 2019

Army officer martyred, another officer, 2 jawans injured in encounter

PTI
Published Jun 17, 2019, 4:20 pm IST
Updated Jun 17, 2019, 4:20 pm IST
Encounter took place in the Achabal area in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir.
The injured have been rushed to the 92 base hospital of the Army in Srinagar, they added. (Photo: ANI)
 The injured have been rushed to the 92 base hospital of the Army in Srinagar, they added. (Photo: ANI)

Srinagar: An Army Major was killed while another officer and two troopers were injured in an encounter with militants in south Kashmir Monday, officials said.

They said the encounter took place in the Achabal area in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir.

 

The injured have been rushed to the 92 base hospital of the Army in Srinagar, they added.

Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the area this morning.

The search operation led to a gunfight after the militants fired on the forces, who retaliated, they added.

The saffron party is penetrating deep into West Bengal, a state which used to be the stronghold of the Left and later the TMC. (Photo: ANI)

1 TMC MLA, 12 councillors join BJP

AES is a viral disease, which causes mild flu-like symptoms such as high fever, convulsions, and headaches. (Photo: ANI)

100 children die due to acute encephalitis in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur

(Photo: File)

News Digest: A sharp, speedy recap of the day's headlines

Union Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Babul Supriyo. (Photo: PTI)

Slogan of 'Jai Shri Ram' chanted as Babul Supriyo takes oath



