Telangana HC dismisses TS claim on Rs 2,000 cr Hydernagar land

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published May 17, 2022, 8:37 am IST
Updated May 17, 2022, 8:41 am IST
60 acres of prime land is adjacent to Miyapur Metro station
HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court dismissed the state government’s claim of ownership on prime Hydernagar land worth more than Rs 2,000 crore.

A division bench of the High Court also quashed the government order prohibiting registrations of the said land situated in Survey No 172 of Hydernagar by including it under Section 22A of the Registration Act 1908. The land, measuring about 60 acres, is adjacent to the Miyapur metro station.

 

The court in WP 35004 of 2016 restored the mutation proceedings carried out by the Balanagar tahsildar way back in 2012 in favour of a group of individuals Mirza Ibrahim Baig, Ismail Baig, Parveen Sultana, P. Guru Raj and P. Rama. It set aside an order passed by the joint collector in 2016 cancelling the mutation proceedings issued by the tahsildar.

Significantly, Suvishal Power Gen Ltd has also been claiming ownership of the same land besides the state government but the court restored mutation of names of the above individuals. Suvishal Power is owned by the Goldstone belonging to Dr P. Prasad whose other company Trinity Infraventures Limited has also been claiming ownership of another 20 acres in the same survey number.

 

The Goldstone group claims to have acquired several parcels of land covered in CS 14 of 1958 from Cyrus group which in turn claims to have acquired from Nizam against a loan adjustment.

The claims were however questioned by the rival claimants drawing inference from the Supreme Court’s observation in several cases that no final decree was passed in CS 14 and any subsequent transaction is subject to the outcome of the final decree.

The Hydernagar lands were part of the CS 14 of 1958 and the division bench observed that the apex court had already settled the issue and the government itself issued orders in several stages directing the collectors to effect mutation of the lands covered under CS 14 of 1958 to the decree holders who included members of the Nizam and Paigah families.

 

The division bench also observed that the grounds on which the joint collector cancelled the mutation were found to be non-existing.

Tags: telangana govt claim on hydernagar land, 60 acres land in hydernagar, nizam paigah families
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


