Koya youth delve deep into roots, family history

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | A RAVINDRA SESHU
Published May 17, 2022, 11:55 pm IST
Updated May 18, 2022, 8:27 am IST
Thurram Ravitheja of Charla in Bhadradri district went to Chandralaboru in Chhattisgarh
Several Koya youths are reportedly going to Chhattisgarh to meet community elders of their surnames and finding their history and names of Kuladevatha. — Representational image/DC
BHADRACHALAM: One of the adivasi sects, Koya, is searching the details of their roots by approaching the community elders. There are 300 surnames in the Koya sect living in Telangana and many of them do not know their forefathers and the ‘Kuladevatha’ (tribal goddess).

Several Koya youths are reportedly going to Chhattisgarh to meet community elders of their surnames and finding their history and names of Kuladevatha. Majority of Koya population live in Chhattisgarh and they maintain details of their forefathers. Many Koyas in Telangana have been disconnected with the history of their forefathers and now they are exploring their roots.

 

Thurram Ravitheja of Charla in Bhadradri district went to Chandralaboru in Chhattisgarh to meet their elders there, who maintain the family tree used by their forefathers. He got information of the Thurram clan and their god. The God of Thurram is ‘Katuram’ and Ravitheja brought the pictograph that depicts the history of generations. The Thurram clan families in Charla will celebrate their jatara on May 27 and 28 by displaying bamboo sticks (a sacred item of their clan) portraying Katuram God and pictograph used by their forefathers.

 

Chunchu Ramakrishna, convenor of ‘Nine Adivasi Sects’ of Telangana, said, “The Koya youth were made aware of the history of forefathers after Adivasi Sanskrithi Sammelanam being organised in every mandal. As part of such programmes, statues of adivasi heroes like Komaram Bheem and Rani Durgavathi of Gondwana were set up to create awareness among the present generation about the rich cultural heritage they had. With this spirit, the youth started searching for their roots and are meeting elders to know the details of their clan. Many of them are unable to get information in Telangana and they are going to Chhattisgarh where the elders are maintaining the history intact.”

 

The Chenchu clan used to worship Balakumara Swamy as their god, Rega clan Piduguragu, Tholem clan Muslamma, Thursu clan Bapanamma, Resu clan Padigiddaraju, Chanda clan Sammakka, Korasa clan Dandimaremma, Joga clan Laxmidevi, Irapa clan Balarahu, Ooke clan Dulumuthi, Suvarnaka clan Nagulamma, Vajja clan Bangaraiah and Kalthi clan worshiped Nagaraju.

Adilabad MP Soyam Babu Rao said, “It is good that Adivasi youth are eager to search for their roots. The rich cultural and traditional heritage of adivasis will give a moral boost to them. I will consult Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G. Kishan Reddy and ask him to conduct such research on behalf of his department.”

 

