Nation Other News 17 May 2021 SC sends rebel MP Ra ...
Nation, In Other News

SC sends rebel MP Raju to Army Hospital for medical exam

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published May 17, 2021, 3:41 pm IST
Updated May 17, 2021, 11:49 pm IST
It instructed the Telangana High Court to appoint a judicial officer to monitor the tests to the MP
The court heard a bail petition moved by Raju. (Photo: Facebook @K. Raghu Rama Krishna Raju)
 The court heard a bail petition moved by Raju. (Photo: Facebook @K. Raghu Rama Krishna Raju)

Vijayawada: The Supreme Court on Monday called for the medical examination of rebel YSR Congress Lok Sabha member K. Raghu Ramakrishna Raju at the Army Hospital, Secunderabad. He had been arrested by the state CID on charges of sedition and sent to 14-day judicial remand by the CID Court, Guntur.

The SC bench comprising Justice Vineet Saran and Justice BR Gavai ordered that a three-member medical board would examine the MP in the presence of a judicial officer named by the Telangana high court. It would submit a report to the apex court. The court asked the board to videograh entire proceedings.

 

Acting fast, the AP government arranged for Raju’s transit from Guntur jail to Secunderabad this evening.

The top brass of the state administration adopted a cautious approach on the maverick MP right from his arrest. It left it to the judiciary to decide on the examination of alleged injuries he had, as also his treatment and hospitalization.

The Andhra Pradesh High Court has appointed a three-member medical board headed by Guntur General Hospital superintendent to examine if the MP was inflicted injuries by police during his custody and asked the board to decide on further hospitalization. Within a few hours, the CID court asked the police to get his injuries examined by the board and a team of doctors of Ramesh Hospitals.

 

The apex court finally gave a direction to the Army Hospital, Secunderabad to examine and submit a report.

“Except for opposing the examination and treatment at Ramesh Hospitals, which itself is facing several criminal charges, the government did not interfere with the judicial process,” a senior police official stressed.

The SC took up two petitions -- one filed by Raju himself on medical examination and another by his son Bharat Raju challenging the HC’s rejection of bail to his father.

Senior counsels Mukul Rohtagi and Dushyant Dave represented Raju and the state government respectively. At one stage, the bench adjourned the proceedings and sought the opinion of the Centre.

 

While Raju’s counsel wanted the medical examination done at the AIIMS, New Delhi, the AP government suggested the AIIMS, Mangalagiri, or the Manipal Hospital in Guntur. The SC bench decided to entrust the task to the Army Hospital, Secunderabad. On bail, the court directed the state to file counters and posted the case to Friday.

The apex court also said Raju could be admitted to the Army Hospital and kept there for medical care until further orders. The hospitalization will be considered as part of judicial remand and expenses of treatment, if any, shall be borne by the MP, the bench said. It also ordered that the Y category security would escort Raju till the hospital and need not be present during the medical examination.

 

...
Tags: supreme court (sc), ramakrishna raju, narasapur mp k. raghu ramakrishna raju
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

The present LMO supply from these plants is inadequate and many patients waiting for oxygen beds couldn't be given admissions in the hospitals due to the supply constraints of LMO, — PTI file photo

Sonu Sood does it again, to set up LMO plant in Atmakur

The Chief Minister should leave the farm house first and initiate efforts in lifting the paddy, Bharatiya Kisan Morcha president Sridhar said. — PTI

Paddy not being purchased in Khammam, says Kisan Morcha chief

The National AEFI Committee has said that bleeding and clotting cases following the vaccine shots in India were minuscule and in line with the expected number of diagnoses of these conditions in the country.— AFP

Bleeding and blood clotting identified due to Covishield

Dr Reddy's is tying up with local manufacturers to produce Sputnik V within the country and it will take three months for technology transfer. — AFP

Dr Reddy’s, Apollo formally launch Sputnik V in Hyderabad



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

City teen inventor relishes date with Modi

In the future, the young innovator plans on starting his own company which would come up with more such devices and innovations. (Image credit : Facebook)

ZojlLa Pass reopens: Big relief for Ladakh, Army

This year the ZojiLa Pass opened after a closure of 110 days, compared to an average of 150 days in previous years. — (Photo:PTI)

Stories of Hope | City app with all Covid resources at one place

Vensy Krishna, Medha Kadri, and Abhishek Anirudhan - the masterminds behind the app. (Photo: Instagram)

Friends come together for a cause

Sanjay Reddy (left) started the initiative with some of his friends, while Shilpa Nainani and her husband Alay Rizvi (right) joined in later.

Telangana makes face masks mandatory, restrictions imposed on religious events

Any deviation in this regard shall attract prosecution under Section 51 to 60 of Disaster Management Act 2005 and Section 188 IPC as well as other applicable laws, the GO said. (Representational Photo: DC/ Narayana Rao).
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham