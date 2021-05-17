Lockdown tightened in Cyberabad

Hyderabad: Implementation of lockdown has become stricter in Cyberabad area of the city with as many as 5,000 cops deployed on the field and commissioner V. C. Sajjanar himself supervising the shutdown on Saturday.

Sajjanar visited Suchitra, Alwal IG statue, Golnaka cross roads, Allwyn colony, Dulapally cross road and other places, advising field-level police personnel officers about intricacies of implementing the lockdown, whether at check posts on roads or in various localities.

"I have advised people not to be careless during this second wave of pandemic. Importantly, they must not ignore any symptoms but get themselves checked. For their convenience, Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) has also established an isolation ward,” the commissioner pointed out.

He reiterated that people need to be very vigilant, as the pandemic is still rampant. Citizens should voluntarily follow the lockdown norms. If there is any emergency, police are there on the ground to help each citizen, he added.