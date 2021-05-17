Nation Other News 17 May 2021 Covid victims throng ...
Covid victims throng tiny village for miracle medicine in AP

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published May 17, 2021, 12:17 am IST
Updated May 17, 2021, 12:20 am IST
Medical team being rushed to examine the ayurvedic medicine
Anandaiah said he is not expecting any trouble from authorities since he is using natural ingredients. He has distributed his wonder medicine to nearly 50,000 persons. (Representational Photo: PTI)
NELLORE: Krishnapatnam, a small and quiet village located close to Sea Coast and Krishnapatnam Port, is abuzz with activity for the last one month with hundreds of people thronging the habitation for locally made medicines for Covid-19 prevention and cure.

Though they are not aware of the composition of the medicines and their authenticity, distressed kin of hapless Covid patients have been rushing to the village for the medicine hoping that it will save the victim’s life.

 

A resident and self-made ayurveda doctor Bonigi Anandaiah is preparing the medicines and distributing them free of cost. He claims that he uses locally available leaves besides honey, pepper, green camphor, nutmeg (Jajikaya), black cumin, and cinnamon to produce the medicine.

A railway contractor with roots tracing to Mallam village near Naidupeta, and now living in Chennai, Duvvuru Rama Raghava Reddy said his village is almost free from the deadly virus after his relatives and friends distributed the medicine to the residents, including some Covid patients.

 

He said they have provided 40 kgs of honey and ayurveda ingredients worth Rs one lakh to help Anandaiah prepare the medicine and serve more people.
A resident of Mallam and contract worker in APSPDCL, B. Srikanth said his 70-year-old grandmother, who was on oxygen till Wednesday, is back home and doing well without oxygen support after they applied some eye drops given by Anandaiah.

A construction engineer, B. Mohan Rao Chaitanya of Nellore, said “the medicine saved a couple living next door. While the woman was discharged in two days, the saturation level of her husband increased to 98 from 70 two days back.”

 

Meanwhile, Anandaiah said he is not expecting any trouble from authorities since he is using natural ingredients. He has distributed his wonder medicine to nearly 50,000 persons.

Speaking to this newspaper, Anandiah said he is preparing four kinds of ayurveda medicines and eyedrops to help Covid patients to recover.
He gave code names such as P (meant for clearing infection in lungs), F (to clear poisonous substances from the body), L (to activate the liver) and K (for critical cases) apart from the eyedrops.

He said that the eyedrops will activate the brain which is affected by poor oxygen supply and reduces the patient’s dependence on oxygen. An ardent devotee of Guravaiah Swamy and a disciple of Avadhoota Venkaiah Swamy, Anandaiah attributed his knowledge to his guru Dr Vivekananda, an expert in ayurveda and Siddha medicine, living near Chennai.

 

One of his associates said a large number of government employees and even some people’s representatives have availed of the medicine.

When contacted, district collector K.V.N. Chakradhar Babu said he is deputing a team of medical officers, including doctors from Ayush department, to examine the medicine and submit a report.

