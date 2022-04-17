Rare tumour removed from a farmer’s brain

Care Hospital team of doctors who removed a rare tumour from a patient (sitting left) in Hyderabad. DC)

Hyderabad: Doctors at Care Hospitals, Nampally, removed a very rare kind of tumour from a patient’s brain by performing a complex, five-hour surgery.

A 47-year-old farmer presented himself at the hospital, complaining of severe headaches for the past two months. On detailed examination, the patient was found to be having a large-sized tumour inside the brain and sinus. A bifrontal craniotomy was performed on the patient.

It was found that the tumour, called ‘Teratocaricnosarcoma,’ was a rare sino nasal tumour.

Syed Kamran Husain, chief operating officer of the hospital said that less than 100 cases of such tumour were reported worldwide. Of them, less than 10 were found in the brain.