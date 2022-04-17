Komaram Bheem Asifabad district selected for PM award

The Komaram Bheem Asifabad district Collector Rahul Raj would receive the award from the PM (in picture). — PTI

ADILABAD: The Komarm Bheem Asifabad district has been selected for the Prime Minister’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration, 2021. The award is relation to the implementation of Jan Bhagidari -- or promoting public participation in the Poshan Abhiyan.

This was informed to the state government by V Srinivas, secretary to the Union Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances. The award would be presented by the Prime Minister on the Civil Services Day at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi on April 21.

The Komaram Bheem Asifabad district Collector Rahul Raj would receive the award from the PM.