Telangana, Andhra Pradesh water war to intensify

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SNCN ACHARYULU
Published Apr 17, 2019, 1:08 am IST
Updated Apr 17, 2019, 1:08 am IST
Compared to last month, 3,000 more tankers deployed.
Compared to the same period last year, the water level has come down in several reservoirs.
 Compared to the same period last year, the water level has come down in several reservoirs.

Hyderabad: Even as the hottest days of summer lie ahead, the water level in various reservoirs including in the twin cities is alarmingly low. Compared to the same period last year, the water level has come down in several reservoirs.

a

 

Several parts of the state as well as many areas in the city are already facing water scarcity. In some urban areas, water is being supplied once in two days and three days. In Hyderabad city, several colonies have begun hiring water tankers. The groundwater has run dry at some places, which is adding to the pressure on water supply.

Giving an indication of the size of the problem, the Hyderabad Water Board is now sending out 5,000 tankers every day against 2,000 last month.

The twin cities require 460 million gallons per day and officials said it is receiving 430 MGD from the Krishna and Godavari projects and Osmansagar and Himayatsagar. However, the water levels in the reservoirs on the Krishna and the Godavari are decreasing.

Under Mission Bhagiratha, the state government intends to supply water for each of the 3,51,93,978 households in the state. Houses in rural areas will get 100 litres, those in municipalities 135 litres and houses in municipal corporations 150 litres per day.

Supply under Mission Bhagiratha has comenced in some areas, for which the government has allocated 34 tmc ft of water from Godavari and 21.5 tmc water from Krishna would be utilised. Due to the drought situation and deficit rains last year, several reservoirs on the Godavari and Krishna did not receive sufficient water. This may affect Mission Bhagiradha in the coming days.

...
