Paper leak row forces TSPSC to cancel Group I exams

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 18, 2023, 12:08 am IST
Updated Mar 18, 2023, 12:08 am IST
TSPSC cancels Group I exams; Chairman asks aspirants not to re-apply. — Representational image/DC
HYDERABAD: As a result of controversy surrounding the question paper leak and the criticism following the arrest of those involved in the scam, the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) cancelled three recruitment tests on Friday, including the preliminary test for Group-I, which was held October 16 last year.

The test will be conducted on June 11. The last year's Group-I notification was the first since Telangana State was formed. On October 16, 3,42,954 of the 3,80,081 applicants downloaded their hall tickets, but only 2,86,051 (75 per cent) showed up.

The other two recruitment examinations cancelled include those for assistant executive engineers in various departments as well as the divisional accounts officer posts. The dates for these exams will be announced at a later date.
The TSPSC noted in an official statement that a special meeting of the commission convened on Friday decided to cancel recruitment examinations-Group-I, AEE, and DAO that were held on October 16, last year, January 22, and February 26 respectively, after careful examination of the report of the special investigation team and an internal inquiry. It stated that the dates for rescheduling other examinations would be announced shortly.

The commission cancelled the assistant engineers (AE) exam scheduled for March 5 due to allegations of question paper leak, even as protests by several student organisations continued for the second day on Friday.

On Monday, nine persons were arrested, including an assistant section officer in the TSPSC, two candidates, and a police constable, for allegedly stealing and leaking assistant engineer (Civil) examination question paper.
TSPSC chairman B. Janardhan Reddy told the Deccan Chronicle that applicants need not reapply for the examinations. He stated that applicants who have previously taken the preliminary test are qualified to take the examination in June.

"As announced earlier, the preliminary test will be conducted in English, Telugu and Urdu. The number of candidates to be admitted to the Main exam will be 50 times the total number of vacancies available in each multi-zone following the rule of reservation," he stated.

Some Group I posts notified:

Mandal parishad development officers: 121
Deputy superintendents of police: 91
Commercial tax officers: 48
Deputy collectors: 42
Municipal commissioners: 41
Assistant audit officers: 40

...
