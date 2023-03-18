  
Hailstorms kill one, destroy Seema orchards

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 18, 2023, 12:08 am IST
Updated Mar 18, 2023, 12:08 am IST
A shepherd Anji, 35, got killed after being hit by lightning in a field in Nandyal district. (DC File Photo)
 A shepherd Anji, 35, got killed after being hit by lightning in a field in Nandyal district. (DC File Photo)

ANANTAPUR: Hail storms and heavy rains lashed many parts of Rayalaseema, damaging mango orchards and other horticulture crops.

Farmers of Kurnool and Nandyal, which are famous for Benishan and Banaganapalli mango varieties, suffered a huge loss after mangos in the early stage got destroyed in the heavy rains from Thursday.

A shepherd Anji, 35, got killed after being hit by lightning in a field in Nandyal district. Soon after heavy rains started, Anji took shelter under a tree. He got electrocuted when the tree got hit by lightning.

...
Tags: hailstorms, kurnool district, nandyal division
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Anantapur


