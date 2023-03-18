CM Jagan meets PM Modi, Amit Shah

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and presented to him the pressing issues of AP requiring central support. He submitted a memorandum to Shah seeking resolution of these issues on a priority basis.

According to the trusted sources, the CM explained to Shah about the proposals of making Vizag the executive capital and its benefits in detail. He said the recent Global Investors Summit-2023 was a big hit as investors and industrialists were enthused about the multiple advantages of investing in Vizag.

The sources said the CM sought cooperation of the Union home department in solving the AP Capital issue by filing a fresh affidavit in the court in support of the AP government. "The CM sought cooperation of the Union home department in solving the AP Capital issue by filing a fresh affidavit in the court in support of the AP government's stand," the sources said.