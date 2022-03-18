Nation Other News 17 Mar 2022 Three lone elephants ...
Nation, In Other News

Three lone elephants move away from Koundinya, raid crops, mango orchards in Chittoor

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 18, 2022, 12:31 am IST
Updated Mar 18, 2022, 12:44 am IST
The elephants, located on the western side of the district, travelled more than 150km to reach the east side of the district
The field activity is considered a big lure to the wild elephants. (Repreentational Image/ DC Image)
 The field activity is considered a big lure to the wild elephants. (Repreentational Image/ DC Image)

Tirupati: Three lone elephants, which were on the prowl close to the villages at Vengalarajukandriga and Nagari mandals in Chittoor district three days ago, were now giving tense moments to farmers at villages in Renigunta and Yerpedu mandals, close to Tirupati.

The elephants, which have reportedly left the Koundinya wildlife sanctuary at Palamaner- Kuppam tri-state border a week ago, have been resorting to crop raids in about a dozen villages in these four mandals, at a time when mango orchards in the region are set for fruiting.

 

The field activity is considered a big lure to the wild elephants.

The three elephants from the Koundinya sanctuary, located on the western side of the district, travelled more than 150km to reach the east side of the district. After reaching Vengalarajukandriga and Nagari mandals, they started invading crops in the adjoining fields for a week, and reportedly pulled down the trees in mango orchards.

Through Nagari, the herd slowly moved into Renigunta mandal, reaching as far as Vikruthamala, Gudimallam, Kukkalagunta and other areas of Yerpedu mandal on Tuesday and were now moving close to the borders of Srikalahasti mandal, 175km from the sanctuary belt.

 

“When we found the presence of elephants in forest areas abutting Karvetinagaram, Panabakam and Surendrapakam on the eastern part of the district, it was first thought they were from the Seshachalam forests. However, after tracking their paths, it emerged that the herd was from the Koundinya sanctuary of the western belt,” a senior forest official told this newspaper.

A farmer of Vikruthamala in Yerpedu mandal said the elephants had destroyed his mango orchard, causing a loss in lakhs of rupees. Another farmer from Munagalapalem also came out with woes of losing her paddy crop. However, the forest officials assured her that the farmers, who had been complaining of the crop losses due to elephants, will be given compensation.

 

“We are also taking precautionary measures to prevent the herd from moving into the human habitations and trying to reunite them with the herd they have separated. We have deployed watchers and trackers, and as of now, they have been diverted into Chelluru reserve forest area,” he said.

...
Tags: andhra pradesh lone elephants
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Tirupati


Latest From Nation

The RPF personnel saved a woman’s life. She was walking on the track while a train was approaching on the same track. — Representational image/DC

RPF cracks several cases, arrests many in post-lockdown phase in SCR

We will help them fight injustice and file cases. When a visually challenged in Pondicherry was removed from his job without a valid reason, we fought the case and he was reinstated, said J.L. Kaul, secretary-general of AICB, said J.L. Kaul, secretary-general of AICB. — Representational image/By arrangement

New centre coming up in Hyderabad for visually challenged

Chikkadpally police said that they will be seeking a legal opinion about the case and register an FIR. — DC

Tribal body approaches police against Chinna Jeeyar Swamy

Tanjore paintings on walls and roof of Addala Mandapam at ancient Lord Ranganadha Swamy Temple in Nellore have got damaged because of water seeping in from the roof of the centuries’ old shrine. (Photo: Facebook)

Artwork damage at ancient Nellore shrine due to water seepage



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Radhe Shyam' does very well in Telugu, but loses in Bollywood

The team of 'The Kashmir Files' meeting Prime Minister Narendra modi. (By Arrangement)
 

Samantha hits back at trolls commenting on her deep-neck green outfit

Samantha donned a beautiful deep neck gown to the Critics Choice Awards on March 10. (Image: Instagram)
 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

West Bengal gets 2 Navy fast interceptor crafts based in Kolkata

Two fast interceptor crafts at Man-O-War Jetty in river Hooghly in Kolkata on Wednesday

SC collegium recommends Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari as Madras HC Chief Justice

Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari, Madras High Court new Chief Justice. (Photo: PTI)

Fire breaks out in residential building in Mumbai's Kanjurmarg area

No injury in the incident has been reported so far. (Photo: Twitter/Screenshot from video)

Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray inaugurates viewing deck at Dadar

The deck, named Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Smruti viewing deck, is near Chaityabhoomi in Mumbai's Dadar. (Photo: Twitter/@AUThackeray)

Rahul Gandhi releases CM Stalin's autobiography 'Ungalil Oruvan'

Rahul Gandhi released Stalin's biography
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->