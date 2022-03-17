Nation Other News 17 Mar 2022 AP government plans ...
AP government plans uninterrupted power supply in summer

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 17, 2022, 12:21 am IST
Updated Mar 17, 2022, 7:13 am IST
Balineni Srinivas said additional power was purchased at Rs 9 per unit to provide uninterrupted supply during the summer
Energy Minister Balineni Srinivas. (Photo: Facebook)
VIJAYAWADA: Energy Minister Balineni Srinivas said on Wednesday that quality and uninterrupted power supply will be ensured round-the-clock to consumers in Andhra Pradesh during the summer season.

The minister along with Vijayawada central MLA Malladi Vishnu laid the foundation on Wednesday for the 33/11 KV sub-station in Madhuranagar here, which will come up at a cost of Rs 3.6 crore. He said additional power was purchased at Rs 9 per unit to provide uninterrupted supply during the summer.

 

Reddy recalled that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy had recently reviewed the power situation in the state and advised the department to purchase additional power if needed to ensure there is no power cut during the summer.

He said the previous TD government had left a debt of Rs 26,000 crore, which the present YSRC government cleared. “We are effectively managing the power sector,” he said.

“From April, all legislators will be taking the government schemes to the people under the government's banner, ‘Gadapa Gadapa Koo Prabhutvam’. About 86 per cent of the people benefited from the schemes of the YSRC government. Top priority was given in the state budget for the twin objectives of chief minister Jagan, namely development and welfare. In the next two years, further development will be done,” he said.

 

 Central MLA Malladi Vishnu said once the construction of  33/11 KV sub-station is complete, the Trend Set Meadows, Devinagar, Davu Buchaya Colony, GVR Nagar, Vinayaka Nagar and Pappula Millu areas will have uninterrupted power supply. The substation is being constructed with the latest technology and this is expected to reduce power cuts. The government would provide quality electricity to people without imposing any additional burden on the people.

City mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi, deputy mayor Avuthu Sailaja Reddy, APCPDCL chairman and superintending engineer Sivprasad Reddy, DE Narendra, Vasantha Rao and others were present.

 

