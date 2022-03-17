Business Companies 17 Mar 2022 Air traveller wins R ...
Business, Companies

Air traveller wins Rs 1 lakh compensation from IndiGo

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 17, 2022, 11:58 pm IST
Updated Mar 18, 2022, 10:47 am IST
Didugu Suresham and his daughter had missed their flight from Hyderabad to Kolkata as there was a delay in printing their boarding passes
The court ordered IndiGo to pay the petitioner Rs 1 lakh as compensation for the ‘hardship and mental agony’ he faced. It also asked IndiGo to refund the amount paid extra towards alternative travel tickets, as well as pay Rs 20,000 towards costs of litigation. — Reuters
 The court ordered IndiGo to pay the petitioner Rs 1 lakh as compensation for the ‘hardship and mental agony’ he faced. It also asked IndiGo to refund the amount paid extra towards alternative travel tickets, as well as pay Rs 20,000 towards costs of litigation. — Reuters

Hyderabad: A citizen who took IndiGo Airlines to consumer court after he missed a flight had to attend 15 hearings in the court here, but he won the case by a Rs 1 lakh compensation payment order.

Didugu Suresham and his daughter had missed their flight from Hyderabad to Kolkata as there was a delay in printing their boarding passes, though they had been allotted seats. As a result, they missed another connecting flight from Kolkata to Jorhat, Assam, as well.

 

There was only one flight to Jorhat from Kolkata, which they missed. Suresham's daughter had to report in Jorhat the next morning for admission into a college.

Suresham then had to book two more Indigo flights -- from Hyderabad to Kolkata and then one from Kolkata to Guwahati, after which they had to travel by bus overnight to reach Jorhat the next morning. 

Suresham registered a complaint with the airline, seeking an apology, action against the executive responsible at the airport and refund of the amount they spent for their flights. The airline rejected the pleas. He then lodged a case against the airline before the district consumer disputes redressal commission – I, Hyderabad in December, 2019.

 

Suresham had to attend 15 court hearings over two years because counsel for the airline kept seeking more time to present his papers. 

However, the complainant says he was not required to arrange for an advocate as the case was a Party in Person (PIP) filing, and also said the procedure was consumer- friendly.

The court ordered IndiGo to pay the petitioner Rs 1 lakh as compensation for the ‘hardship and mental agony’ he faced. It also asked IndiGo to refund the amount paid extra towards alternative travel tickets, as well as pay Rs 20,000 towards costs of litigation.

 

...
Tags: indigo airlines taken to consumer court, indigo pays rs 1 lakh compensation, indigo airlines
Location: India, Telangana


Latest From Business

The pub has an ambience to appeal to nature lovers as much as lovers of the aqua vitae, with the property enclosed with over 300 plants, like Sansevieria, Aglaonema, Areca palms and Spathiphyllum which are renowned for absorbing toxins and releasing oxygen. — DC Image

Hyderabad gets first 24-by-7 pub at RGIA

India is 85 per cent dependent on imports to meet its oil needs. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

India's GDP growth forecast cut to 7.9 per cent: Morgan Stanley

Two-wheeler exports increased 3 per cent. A total of 375,689 units were exported in February 2022 against 364,646 units in the year-earlier month. Bajaj Auto and TVS Motor Company were major contributors for the month with 182,814 units and 94,427 units. — DC Image

Vehicle exports up 5% in February: Siam

Total merchandise exports for the full year are expected to amount to $414.8 billion, growing at 42 per cent over last year. Non-oil exports for the full year are expected to be around $353.4 billion, growing at 33 per cent, during the same period. — AFP

Exports to touch $414 bn: Exim Bank



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Radhe Shyam' does very well in Telugu, but loses in Bollywood

The team of 'The Kashmir Files' meeting Prime Minister Narendra modi. (By Arrangement)
 

Samantha hits back at trolls commenting on her deep-neck green outfit

Samantha donned a beautiful deep neck gown to the Critics Choice Awards on March 10. (Image: Instagram)
 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Companies

California based IT firm opens branch in Nellore

News

IIT Hyderabad to set up Suzuki Innovation Centre at its campus

Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad. (Photo: PTI)

Parle Agro ropes in actor Ram Charan as brand ambassador for Frooti

Charan joins a list of stars as brand ambassador of Parle Agro's different brands. (Photo: PTI/File)

Microsoft to set-up fourth data centre at Hyderabad

Microsoft has doubled data centre capacity in India. (Photo: AP/File)

RIL expands green investment scale

Though the investment pact is just a memorandum of understanding right now, it outlines the scope of chairman Mukesh Ambani's green ambitions. — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->