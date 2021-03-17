With effective policing, Maoist activities under check in Telangana

Police personnel have been visiting villages of Maoists and interacting with their families. — Representational Image

Hyderabad: The police have been successful in curbing Maoist activities over the last few years, even as there existed a shortage of personnel, according to partial data compiled by the South Asia Terrorism Portal (SATP).

The portal said 14 Naxalites had been arrested in the state till March 13 this year. Fatalities were recorded in three districts last year: Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mulugu, and Komaram Bheem Asifabad.

According to the data on police organisations (DOPO) released by the bureau of police research & development (BPR&D), as of 2020, the sanctioned strength for the police was 78,369 but only 48,877 personnel were at work, leaving 29,492 posts, or 37.63 per cent, vacant.

As part of their efforts, police personnel have been visiting villages of Maoists and interacting with their families. Apart from promising them assistance, they have also been addressing civic issues in the villages.

"We want to show the citizens that we are with them and our efforts are yielding good results. We would be providing skill training to surrendered Maoists, and also offer them jobs with the help of government departments," an official from the Bhadrachalam police said.

Recently, the police met the parents of Maoist party central committee member Yakkati Seetarami Reddy and top leader Thota Seetaramaiah at Chintirela in Aswapuram mandal. They urged the families to get their sons to surrender.

Pressure from the department has resulted in the surrender of 134 Maoists since the formation of the state. At least five Naxalites have surrendered this year. The total number of such surrenders through 2020 stood at 50, and nine in 2019.

Maoists killed 10 civilians since June 2, 2014, but have failed to inflict any fatality on security forces personnel. Two civilians each were killed in 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2020.