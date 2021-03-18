Congress leader Mallu Bhatti urges CM to pass resolution against farm laws

Bhatti blamed the higher taxes imposed on fuel by the Centre and the state government. — DC file photo

Hyderabad: Congress legislature party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has urged the state government to pass a resolution in the state assembly against the Centre's controversial farm laws.

Participating in the debate on the motion of thanks to the Governor's address, he said the state assembly has powers to pass such resolutions.

When Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao replied to him that the state has no power to override the law enacted by Parliament, Bhatti reminded him about the assembly passing a resolution against the Centre's controversial Citizenship Amendment Act.

"There are several instances in the assembly to safeguard the interests of our state and our people. We had passed a resolution against the CAA. The assemblies in Punjab, Kerala, Chattisgarh had adopted resolutions against the farm laws. We too can do it," Bhatti said.

Bhatti expressed his displeasure over the Governor's speech, saying there was nothing new in it and it was only a compilation of all speeches made by Governors since 2014.

He questioned the delay in the implementation of the poll promises made by TRS during the 2018 assembly polls, offering one lakh rupees as crop loan waiver, Rs 3,016 as unemployment allowance, a reduction in age limit for Aasara pensions, resolution of the podu land issues etc, and said two years have passed without any action on these matters.

Bhatti alleged that Telangana under the TRS government rule achieved growth only in liquor sales and raising of loans.

Extending only Rythu Bandhu to farmers is of no use when the state has stopped all other agri-related incentives and subsidies like interest-free loans, pavala vaddi loans, and also rejected the PM Fasal Bima Yojana since 2018. He said there was a lack of proper agri-marketing system to ensure remunerative prices to farmers.

Bhatti blamed the higher taxes imposed on fuel by the Centre and the state government.

The ruling TRS members obstructed Bhatti while he criticised the government. When Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy muted his mike after repeated requests to conclude his speech failed to evoke any response, Bhatti along with other Congress MLAs staged a walkout.