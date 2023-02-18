  
TSRTC terminal inside forest land has green brigade fuming

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RACHEL DAMMALA
Published Feb 18, 2023, 12:35 am IST
Updated Feb 18, 2023, 1:20 am IST
The park is home to a variety of flora and animals. (File photo: Twitter)
Hyderabad: The Telangana Wildlife Board, which gave the HMDA the green signal earlier this week to give 1.3 hectares of the Mahavir Harina Vanasthali Park for the construction of a TSRTC terminal at Vanasthalipuram, raised the hackles of environmentalists and activists who became concerned that the decision could destroy the park.

"There are several parcels of government land that can be used for the purpose, why is the forest land being appropriated? When we talk of Haritha Haram, it should not be just about planting more trees but also protecting the existing ones," remarked environmentalist Asiya Khan.

The decision was made after a series of appeals made by the HMDA to the forest department for the land to provide an alternative to the overcrowded Dilsukhnagar bus station. The bus stand at Dilsukhnagar was small and operating district buses from the location was resulting in traffic jams on the arterial road, officials contended.

The state's largest national park, the 14.59-square kilometre Harina Park, is home to a variety of flora and animals, including deer, blackbucks, the Chousingha, wild boars, monitor lizards, civets, porcupines, peacocks, mongooses, vultures, snakes, among others.

"The natural habitat of animals is at grave risk. We discuss how to improve the poor air quality and rising pollution levels, but we still chop down trees that absorb CO2 and help reduce those levels,” remarked Asiya.

Shaina Gopal, an activist, claimed that the animals in the park would be alarmed by the entire development process. “Once the terminal becomes operational, noise and air pollution will become a major problem. We don't need the terminal so close to a national park,” she stated.

R.M. Dobriyal, principal chief conservator of forests and commander of the forest force, stated that a “very small portion” of the park's property had been set aside for the bus bay.

"It will be constructed at a corner, near the boundary of the national park, to prevent any harm to the surrounding vegetation or wildlife. The construction process is also being planned by the HMDA to minimise any noise or air pollution in the area,” he added.

The approval of the State Wildlife Board will now be sent to the National Wildlife Board for final approval and activists hope the proposal will be quashed.

