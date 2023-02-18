PM, Prez extend birthday wishes to KCR

A hoarding wishing Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on his 69th birthday in Warangal on Friday. (Photo: Facebook: KCR -The God Of Telangana)

Hyderabad: President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Union ministers and Chief Ministers extended greetings to Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on his 69th birthday on Friday.

The President spoke to Rao on the phone and wished that he be blessed with a long and peaceful life. Rao’s daughter and MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha conducted the 'Raja Shyamala puja' at the Balkampet Yellamma temple, and presented the Goddess with gold jewellery.

BRS youth leader Aravind Alishetty extended wishes using paragliders with “Ab Ki Baar, Kisan Sarkar’ and ‘Happy Birthday KCR Sir’ as the they flew around the Ranganayakasagar project in Siddipet, at once catching the attention of passersby.

Farmers from Wanaparthy made a huge portrait of the CM using groundnut, horsegram and salt at Market yard in the district.

“Birthday greetings to Telangana Chief Minister Shri K Chandrashekhar Rao garu. I pray for his long life and good health,” PM Modi tweeted.

Governor Tamilisai extended wishes by tweeting in English and Telugu. She tweeted, "Birthday wishes to honb @TelanganaCMO Shri K. Chandrasekar Rao garu."

Chief Ministers Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, M.K. Stalin, Pinarayi Vijayan, Arvind Kejriwal, Himanta Biswa Sarma were among those who greeted Rao.

Jagan Mohan Reddy wished his Telangana counterpart a happy birthday and hoped that the “blessings of God should be with him always and that he should continue his services to the people of Telangana.”

Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Rajnath Singh, Shripad Y. Naik and Saheb Patil Danve were among those who wished him. Former vice-president M. Venkaiah Naidu, former PM H.D. Deve Gowda, TD chief N. Chandrababu Naidu, actor Chiranjeevi conveyed their wishes to Rao through Twitter.