TRS cadres to pray for KCR becoming next Prime Minister

Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) leaders and cadres are all set to celebrate the birthday of party president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao across the state on Thursday offering special prayers in temples, mosques and churches.

All faith prayers will be held in various places of worship for Chandrashekar Rao’s long life, to play a key role in national politics and become the next Prime Minister of the country after the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Chandrashekar Rao’s daughter and MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha will trek from Alipiri to Tirumala to have darshan of Lord Venkateshwara on the occasion.

For the rank and file of the TRS, this birthday of Chandrashekar Rao has become special and assumes significance against the backdrop of Chandrashekar Rao recently declaring a political war against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP-led government at the Centre besides stepping up efforts to forge a front of regional parties to uproot the BJP government from the Centre in 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The prime slogan of TRS leaders and cadres for Chandrashekar Rao’s birthday is "Modi should go and KCR should become the next PM". They say India needs Chandrashekar Rao's leadership to keep the country on the growth trajectory, to make states stronger and to ensure the welfare and development of all sections in the country. They say Chandrashekar Rao made Telangana No.1 state in the country on several fronts within seven years of his tenure as the Chief Minister with his revolutionary schemes like Rythu Bandhu, Dalit Bandhu, Rythu Bima, 24x7 free power to agriculture, Kalyana Laxmi, Shaadi Mubarak,

Mission Bhagiratha, Kaleshwaram project etc. and he will extend all these schemes to the entire nation and make the country No.1 if he becomes the Prime Minister.

The TRS leaders and workers are already celebrating Chandrashekar Rao’s birthday for three days from February 15 by distributing free food to poor and needy and organising blood donation camps. Ministers, party MLAs, MLCs, MPs donated blood on the occasion.

Chandrashekar Rao on Wednesday announced a hectic schedule to engage in national politics and development programmes in the state from the very next day of his birthday from February 18 to 23.

He will visit Medaram and offer prayers to Sammakka Saralamma on February 18. Chandrashekar Rao will leave for Mumbai on February 20 to meet Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to discuss national politics. He will lay the foundation for Sangameshwara Basaveshwara lift irrigation project in Narayankhed on February 21.

On February 23, Kaleshwaram project will cross yet another major milestone with the Chief Minister inaugurating Mallanna Sagar reservoir.