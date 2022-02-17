India Prez to embark on INS Sumitra to review Naval fleet in Vizag

A specially designed First Day Cover and a Commemorative Stamp will be released by the President. Devusinh J Chauhan, Minister of State for Communication will also be present on the occasion. — DC Image

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam Coastal City in Andhra Pradesh has geared up for two Naval events.

Embarked on INS Sumitra, the designated Presidential Yacht, President Ram Nath Kovind will sail through a formation of 44 ships symmetrically anchored off the Visakhapatnam coast on February 21 as part of the President’s Fleet Review to be hosted by Indian Navy and Eastern Naval Command (ENC).

The President will review two fleets of the Navy, Coast Guard among others comprising 60 ships manned by over 10,000 personnel.

Additionally, a 55 naval aircraft flypast, submarine and ship formation steam past, water para jumps by the elite Marine Commandos, Search and Rescue demonstration at sea, aerobatics by Hawk aircraft and a parade of sailboats including the famous Mhadei will be showcased.

A specially designed First Day Cover and a Commemorative Stamp will be released by the President. Devusinh J Chauhan, Minister of State for Communication will also be present on the occasion.

On other hand, the ENC is ready for hosting the multinational Naval Exercise MILAN 22 from February 25 to March 4. Over 45 countries have been invited to this event with an aim to foster mutual understanding, cooperation and interoperability. Four lakh plus Vizagites will witness Op Demo and City Parade.

Foreign participation is to include more than 15 foreign warships and aircraft, 11 chiefs of Navies and Coast Guard, and over 120 delegates. International Liaison Officers posted at Information Fusion Centre – Indian Ocean Region (IFCIOR), over 2000 Naval personnel embarked on foreign warships and aircraft, 35-odd contingents in International City Parade, a multi-dimensional Op Demo and Flypast.