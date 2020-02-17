Nation Other News 17 Feb 2020 Supreme Court reject ...
Nation, In Other News

Supreme Court rejects Vodafone's proposal to pay Rs 2,500 crores by today

PTI
Published Feb 17, 2020, 12:51 pm IST
Updated Feb 17, 2020, 12:51 pm IST
The company said it is willing to pay Rs 2,500 crore today and another Rs 1,000 crore by Friday
File Photo
 File Photo

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to accept telecom firm Vodafone's proposal to pay Rs 2,500 crore by today and Rs 1,000 crore by Friday against adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues and that no coercive action be taken against it.

A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra declined to accept the proposal given by senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Vodafone, after he mentioned the matter.

 

Rohatgi said they are willing to pay Rs 2,500 crore today and another Rs 1,000 crore by Friday but no coercive action be taken against the company.

He said the bank guarantee deposited with the government by Vodafone should also not be encashed.

...
Tags: vodafone, supreme court
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Nation

DMK chief MK Stalin (ANI photo)

CAA resolution: DMK walk out of TN Assembly

Sun shines bright in the early hours of Monday in Palakkad, Kerala.

Climate change in Kerala: Palakkad records India’s highest temperature

The three Kashmiri students facing a sedition rap for making an allegedly pro-Pakistan video. (Screenshot)

Video: Shoes, slippers hurled on Kashmiri students in sedition case

Representational image (PTI)

Family kills girl over alleged love affair



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Warning: Infamous Ginp banker now spurs victims to lose credentials via fake SMS

The Trojan overlays the original window and asks them to input the credentials for a credit card or a bank account.
 

Jabra Elite 75t review: An AirPods Pro killer!

The Jabra Elite 75t are noticeably smaller than the previous-generation Elite 65t and this makes a huge difference to the overall experience.
 

Karnataka man stuns the world by running 142.5 meters in 13.62 seconds

Twitter Photo
 

JVC HA-FX9BT earphones review: Affordable, but surprisingly good!

The JVC HA-FX9BT features a short cable with the inline microphone located near the right earbud.
 

Pre-booking for Samsung Galaxy S20 series has begun; prices starting at Rs 66,999

Galaxy S20 series comes with several world first camera innovations allowing stunning image and video quality.
 

Everything you need to know about Rein Games; a platform helping you earn real cash

Rein Games business model aims at creating original concept-based real money games that are to be played for a stake in return of a platform fee. 
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Climate change in Kerala: Palakkad records India’s highest temperature

Sun shines bright in the early hours of Monday in Palakkad, Kerala.

Govt will safeguard rights, D Jayakumar assures Jamaath heads

DMK President M.K. Stalin and alliance leaders Vaiko, K.V. Thankabalu, (Cong), T K Rangarajan (CPM) Thol Thirumavalavan (VCK), K Veeramani (DK) and others hold up the signatures collected to press for scrapping CAA, in Chennai, on Sunday. Over 2.50 crore signatures have been got all over Tamil Nadu to be sent to President. (Photo: DC)

Koneru Humpy jumps to sole lead in Cairns Cup

Koneru Humpy (Image: FIDE)

Karnataka man stuns the world by running 142.5 meters in 13.62 seconds

Twitter Photo

Making efforts to disembark Indians from Diamond Princess, Indian Embassy says

The quarantined cruise ship Diamond Princess anchors at the Yokohama Port. AP Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham