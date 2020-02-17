Nation Other News 17 Feb 2020 Kambala racer Sriniv ...
Nation, In Other News

Kambala racer Srinivas Gowda pours water on Sports Authority's flight of fantasy

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NB HOMBAL
Published Feb 17, 2020, 8:38 pm IST
Updated Feb 17, 2020, 8:38 pm IST
Modest racer politely explains difference between running on wet sand and a race track
Buffalo race jockey Srinivas Gowda, 28, poses for a photograph during his visit to meet Karanataka chief minister of Karnataka B.S. Yediyurappa in Bangalore on February 17, 2020. The buffalo jockey has refused to take part in a track and field trials after his record-setting performance in the traditional race. Srinivas Gowda and his buffaloes ran 142.5 m in 13.62 seconds, setting a record in the annual race known as Kambala. (AFP)
 Buffalo race jockey Srinivas Gowda, 28, poses for a photograph during his visit to meet Karanataka chief minister of Karnataka B.S. Yediyurappa in Bangalore on February 17, 2020. The buffalo jockey has refused to take part in a track and field trials after his record-setting performance in the traditional race. Srinivas Gowda and his buffaloes ran 142.5 m in 13.62 seconds, setting a record in the annual race known as Kambala. (AFP)

Bengaluru: Kabala buffalo race jockey Srinivas Gowda, who was touted as the ‘Indian Usain Bolt’ by a breathless clickbait media for supposedly running 140 odd metres in 13 and something seconds, has spurned the invitation of the Sports Authority of India (SAI) to appear for trials for India’s athletics team.

The SAI had earlier claimed that Srinivas would be reaching its centre in Bengaluru on Monday and given time to acclimatize before being trialled. SAI was quoted saying "Srinivas Gowda will be given a day or two of rest and acclimatization before his trial takes place. The date of the trail has not been fixed yet."

 

However, Srinivas Gowda, citing a tight schedule of Kamabala races back in Dakshina Kannada district, said he could visit the Sports Authority of India facilities only after his Kambala race season ends.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru after he was felicitated by chief minister B.S. Yediyurappa, Gowda said, I am more than happy to be recognised as the face of Kambala race, which I feel I achieved to an extent possible. Before visiting  SAI, I wish to honour my commitments. I am already in the middle of my Kambala season. It takes another month to complete it. I have finished 12 of the 18 races as of now.

According to him, once he completes his Kambala racing season, he needs a months rest before attending any trials.

I know Usain Bolt. He is a world renowned champion. I cannot match him. I run with the help of a pair of buffaloes in muddy terrain. My running style is entirely dependent on the buffaloes’ speed as well. So it is unfair to compare him with me. It is also true that the way I run in my terrain, even Mr Bolt may not be able to match my speed. He runs on the front foot and I, as a Kambala racer, have to run on my back foot. So, we both runners are cut out for different terrain altogether, he said.

While his mentor, the president of the Kambala Academy, Prof. K. Gunapala Kadamba told reprorters that it was unreasonable for anyone to compare Gowda with Bolt. Both terrains are completely different and the training aptitude is also complete different.  I would certainly be more happy if Gowda wins a medal in the Olympics or any other international event. But, please allow us to enjoy the present moment. We are more than happy that Kambala which was just region-specific event, today, due to  Gowdas record, we are able to spread awareness about our regional sport, he said.

Whereas, Sports Authority of India’s Bengaluru  director, Ajai Kumar Behl, added that SAI had always believed in nurturing talent and if Gowda was willing to train for track events, SAI was willing to provide all the support including nutritional conditioning. From our side it is an open invitation to him. Whenever he wants to he can come to us we will prepare him to train in our facility, he added.

Sports Authority of India high performance director Saju Joesph observed that Gowda was very good at balancing while running in muddy terrain. This requires a high standard of training as well as concentration. He is blessed with these qualities and these qualities are required to excel in any field of sports. IF he is trained in SAI facility, I am sure that he can run even faster on track, he told this newspaper.

According to him, in Kambala racing, the jockey is preoccupied with controlling a pair of buffaloes as well. His hands are occupied. This is an unusual way of running as due to this he tends to lose his speed as well. If he is trained properly and adequately, he can better his own Kambala record even on track, he explained. 

...
Tags: usain bolt, srinivasa gowda, kambala races, buffalo races
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Nation

The incident happened on a KSRTC bus.

Watch: Young lady records predator conductor’s conduct, brings him to justice

The sand artiste Sudarshan Patnail makes a creation on the theme of coronavirus. (PT)

First suspected coronavirus death in Tamil Nadu

Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi at Supreme Court in New Delhi. PTI File Photo

Delhi court issues fresh death warrants, Nirbhaya convicts to be hanged on March 3

File Photo

People have the right to protest, but must have balancing factor, Supreme Court says



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Warning: Infamous Ginp banker now spurs victims to lose credentials via fake SMS

The Trojan overlays the original window and asks them to input the credentials for a credit card or a bank account.
 

Jabra Elite 75t review: An AirPods Pro killer!

The Jabra Elite 75t are noticeably smaller than the previous-generation Elite 65t and this makes a huge difference to the overall experience.
 

Karnataka man stuns the world by running 142.5 meters in 13.62 seconds

Twitter Photo
 

JVC HA-FX9BT earphones review: Affordable, but surprisingly good!

The JVC HA-FX9BT features a short cable with the inline microphone located near the right earbud.
 

Pre-booking for Samsung Galaxy S20 series has begun; prices starting at Rs 66,999

Galaxy S20 series comes with several world first camera innovations allowing stunning image and video quality.
 

Everything you need to know about Rein Games; a platform helping you earn real cash

Rein Games business model aims at creating original concept-based real money games that are to be played for a stake in return of a platform fee. 
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Climate change in Kerala: Palakkad records India’s highest temperature

Sun shines bright in the early hours of Monday in Palakkad, Kerala.

Supreme Court rejects Vodafone's proposal to pay Rs 2,500 crores by today

File Photo

Govt will safeguard rights, D Jayakumar assures Jamaath heads

DMK President M.K. Stalin and alliance leaders Vaiko, K.V. Thankabalu, (Cong), T K Rangarajan (CPM) Thol Thirumavalavan (VCK), K Veeramani (DK) and others hold up the signatures collected to press for scrapping CAA, in Chennai, on Sunday. Over 2.50 crore signatures have been got all over Tamil Nadu to be sent to President. (Photo: DC)

Koneru Humpy jumps to sole lead in Cairns Cup

Koneru Humpy (Image: FIDE)

Karnataka man stuns the world by running 142.5 meters in 13.62 seconds

Twitter Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham